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Liam Neeson, 74, Holds Hands With Younger Costar at Toronto Film Festival: Photos

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Source: AP

Liam Neeson and his former costar, Stella Stocker, were seen walking the red carpet together at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.

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Sept. 13 2026, Updated 10:45 a.m. ET

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Liam Neeson stayed close to his former costar, Stella Stocker, during a recent appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The action star, 74, held hands with Stocker as they walked the red carpet together on Saturday, September 12, to promote his new film Evil Genius.

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Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker Starred in the 2022 Thriller 'Memory' Together

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image of Liam neeson
Source: AP

Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker stayed close to each other at the TIFF on Saturday, September 12.

Neeson sported jeans and a sleek black leather blazer for the event, while Stocker matched in a long black dress.

The pair previously starred together in the 2022 thriller Memory, with Stocker portraying a character named Maya, with whom Neeson’s Alex has a one-night stand.

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Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson Sparked Dating Rumors Last Year

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Source: MEGA

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were 'romantically involved' in 2025.

While Stocker’s age is not publicly known, her agency states she can play roles between 35 and 45 years old.

Other productions she has lent her acting talents to includes The Batman, Fury and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. She is also bilingual in both English and German as she grew up in Germany, France and the Congo.

Last year, the Taken star sparked romance rumors with his The Naked Gun costar Pamela Anderson when they were spotted looking very close during the comedy's promo tour.

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image of Liam neeson
Source: AP

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson starred in 'The Naked Gun' together last year.

Anderson, 59, squashed speculation about her relationship with Neeson, telling People last December: “If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming."

The Baywatch actress noted the pair spent an “intimate week” together at his home in upstate New York. “I had my own room,” she added. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

Anderson further explained the duo “went to dinner at a tiny French restaurant where he introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson.'"

Liam Neeson Was Married to the Late Natasha Richardson

image of Liam neeson
Source: MEGA

Natasha Richardson died in 2009 at the age of 45.

Following what Anderson called their “romantic lost week," the two “went our separate ways to work on other films."

Neeson was previously married to late Parent Trap star Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 after a horrifying skiing accident. She suffered a traumatic brain injury during a ski lesson at Mont Tremblant Resort in Quebec, Canada at the time.

The Maid in Manhattan star and the Northern Irish native married in 1994 after meeting a year prior while starring on Broadway, and they also shared two sons: Micheál, 31, and Daniel, 30.

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