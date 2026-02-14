Why 'Lonely' Pamela Anderson Would 'Jump at the Chance' to Reignite Romance With 'Naked Gun' Costar Liam Neeson

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson remains emotionally tethered to a brief but intense romance with Liam Neeson, with friends telling OK! she would not hesitate to reunite with the star if the opportunity arose, despite publicly insisting the pair are now "better friends." The actress, 58, confirmed this summer she and Neeson, 73, were romantically involved for a short period after filming The Naked Gun – a relationship that began quietly then burst into public view during a high-profile press tour. Their chemistry on red carpets fueled speculation before Anderson acknowledged the connection, then also stressing that the romance had run its course.

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson confirmed her summer romance with Liam Neeson.

But those close to Anderson now say the end of the relationship has been harder than she has let on. One friend said: "Pam projects an image of strength and self-reliance, but beneath that she is an incurable romantic. While she speaks publicly about friendship and closure, those close to her know she has not emotionally closed the door on Liam and still believes their connection may have another chapter." The same source added Neeson's reputation for emotional intensity followed by retreat had left Anderson confused rather than indifferent. The pair's bond drew attention in July, when they appeared together promoting Naked Gun, exchanging lingering looks and affectionate gestures.

Source: MEGA Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson promoted 'Naked Gun' together.

Neeson, who was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her tragic ski fall death in 2009 aged 45, later acknowledged his feelings for Anderson, saying he was "madly in love" with the former Baywatch pin-up. The remark, delivered without irony, gave weight to suggestions that the relationship had gone beyond a fleeting fling. Anderson recently described spending what she called an intimate week at Neeson's home in upstate New York after filming on Naked Gun ended, recalling moments of domestic closeness and shared routines. By the time the pair reunited publicly for promotional duties, however, the dynamic had shifted, and Anderson spoke of the relationship in the past tense, while rejecting suggestions it had been orchestrated for publicity.

Source: MEGA Liam Neeson said he was 'madly in love' with Pamela Anderson.

Friends say Anderson's romantic history has shaped how she is handling her current uncertainty about her romantic life. She has been married five times, including to musicians Tommy Lee and Kid Rock – relationships that were marked by their intensity and turbulence. A source close to the actress said: "Pam has experienced enough intense, fast-moving relationships to recognize when she needs to guard her heart. Outwardly she is breezy and nonchalant, but in private she feels that what Liam said to her carried real weight and is not something she can simply dismiss." Those same friends describe Neeson as emotionally generous but inconsistent. "Liam is capable of being intensely caring and emotionally present, making grand gestures that feel deeply reassuring," one said. "But he also has a tendency to retreat just as quickly. Pam is aware of that pattern, yet understanding it has not extinguished her hope that things could still evolve." Another source said Anderson believed the connection was rooted in shared vulnerability rather than l--- or a desire for publicity. "Pam never regarded the relationship as performative or orchestrated," they added. "From her perspective, what she shared with Liam was genuine, grounded in real emotion rather than public display."

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson had been married to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.