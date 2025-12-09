or
Liam Neeson Called Pamela Anderson His Future Wife Before They Ended Brief Whirlwind Romance: We Had 'Real Feelings,' Shares Actress

Over the summer, Pamela Anderson raved over her 'special connection' with Liam Neeson.

Dec. 9 2025, Updated 10:36 a.m. ET

Pamela Anderson is finally setting the record straight on rumors she was dating The Naked Gun costar Liam Neeson.

In a new interview, the actress confirmed the two were "romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming."

Pamela Anderson Details Relationship With Costar Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson confirmed her relationship with costar Liam Neeson turned romantic after they finished filming 'The Naked Gun.'

The mom-of-two, 58, explained to a news outlet that the costars spent an “intimate week” together at his home in upstate New York, though they weren't just playing house the whole time.

"I had my own room," she noted. "Our assistants both came; even family stopped by."

However, romance was still in the air, as she claimed when they dined at "a tiny French restaurant," the Taken star, 73, "introduced me as the 'future Mrs. Neeson.'"

The Actress Insists Romance Wasn't a 'Publicity Stunt'

The actress hit back at claims that their romance was 'a publicity stunt,' insisting they had 'real feelings.'

Despite their "romantic lost week," they went on to film separate projects and spent time apart — but their feelings came rushing back when the press tour began for the flick, which premiered in August.

"We were having fun," the blonde bombshell shared. "I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.'"

The Stars Are No Longer Dating

The model said she 'adores' Neeson but they're better off 'as friends.'

"I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty," Anderson confessed of where they stand now.

"He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me," the Baywatch star continued. "I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives."

The 'Baywatch' star didn't want to label their relationship when asked about it in August.

When their playful demeanor was on display, the Playboy alum refused to confirm if the two were officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

"Why does there have to be a status? I'm enjoying the moment and he’s not here to say anything, so I’ll just say I'm enjoying this and enjoying being around him," she explained while on the August 1 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. "We just have a really special connection."

The Stars' Dating History

Anderson has been married five times.

The Love, Pamela author has had a headline-making love life over the decades, as she's been married five times. She shares her two adult sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee, 63.

Prior to hitting it off with Anderson, the British movie star welcomed two sons with actress Natasha Richardson, who died at age 45 in 2009 after suffering a brain injury from a a skiing accident. The only other woman he dated since her death other than Anderson was Freya St. Johnston, whom he was with from 2010 to 2012.

