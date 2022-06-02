Liam Payne Backtracks After Saying He 'Dislikes' Zayn Malik: 'I Will Always Be On His Side'

Then, Payne really got into how he feels about Malik.

“Before we go too deep into this, there are many many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there are many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side," Payne admitted. “If I had had to go through what he went through his growth and whatever else … my parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

“There are many many reasons why I dislike Zayn," he stated. “You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d**k,’ but at the end of the day once you understand what he’s been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he actually even wanted to be there.”