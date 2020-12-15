One Direction’s former hairstylist, Lou Teasdale, got a lot of fans angry after she claimed band members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson were “sleeping” with their female crew during their time in the iconic band.

During an interview with Spotify Original podcast “Sex, Lies And DM Slides,” Teasdale said the boys were continuously having sex with the girls who worked around them, which made it uncomfortable for the rest of the crew. “Some people would come in and think it’s love, but it’s not, and it’s the quickest way to lose your job,” the 37-year-old dished. “Then [the boys would] have a new girlfriend, she’s there and they don’t want you in the room.

“Every­one knew each other’s business on tour. It was like working in an office. Everyone ends up either falling out or sleeping together or both,” she added. “Everyone knew each other’s sh*t — that’s how it goes.”

Despite speculation that the hairstylist had been intimate with 26-year-old Styles in the past, Teasdale explained all her relationships with the boys were on a “friendship level,” as they were all “a lot younger.” “I was with them from right at the beginning until right at the end so you can’t sleep with them. It’s quite important to keep in your job,” she insisted.

The blonde beauty also addressed the fan-made conspiracy that Styles and Tomlinson had secretly been in love amid their six years together in One Direction — but didn’t share too many details. “I have millions of girls asking me about Harry and Louis being gay,” she said. “They think management have covered it up and all their girlfriends have been fake.”

Teasdale worked with the boys from when they formed on The X Factor in 2010 until their ultimate hiatus in 2016, following Malik’s departure one year prior.

Directioners seemed less than thrilled with the hairstylist’s claims, as they took to Twitter to slam Teasdale. “People who follow lou teasdale, you get 24 hours to unf before i unfollow you,” one angry fan warned, as another wrote: “f**k off lou teasdale.”

Another user wrote, “If Lou Teasdale was as close to the boys as she claims and genuinely cares about them, then she would stop pushing a narrative that is clearly uncomfortable for all of them about stuff that’s none of her business. It’s an attempt to stay relevant and it makes me sick,” as a fourth added, “It doesn’t even matter if it’s true, why did lou teasdale think it was okay at ALL to say this ???”

