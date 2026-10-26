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Lil Jon Reveals His Last Conversation With His Son Before His Tragic Death

pic of Lil Jon and his son
Source: @YOITSSLADE/INSTAGRAM

Lil Jon recalled his final exchange with his son Nathan Smith.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

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Lil Jon is remembering the heartfelt exchange he shared with his son, Nathan Smith, shortly before the 27-year-old's death in February.

"Love you dad, got so much love for you," the rapper recalled his son saying in his new memoir, I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me. "I'm gonna try communicating better and stop letting fear hold me back."

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Lil Jon Urged Smith to Take Care of Himself

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Image of Lil Jon and son Nathan Smith.
Source: @YOITSSLADE/INSTAGRAM

Lil Jon encouraged his late son to prioritize his health and address his personal struggles.

The Grammy-winning artist described encouraging Smith, who performed as DJ Young Slade, to address the difficulties he had been facing.

Smith had been experiencing intense physical pain and emotional struggles. During a phone call, Lil Jon urged his son to take care of himself and reassured him that his concerns came from a place of love.

"I'm on you because I love you," the rapper recalled telling him. "I care about you. I want you to get better."

Smith explained that he was making progress and wanted his father to recognize his efforts.

"I'm getting there," he replied. "I've been going through a lot. I'm working through it. Give me some credit."

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Smith Promised to Stop Letting Fear Hold Him Back

Image of Nathan Smith and Lil Jon.
Source: @YOITSSLADE/INSTAGRAM

Lil Jon received a final text from his son declaring that he loved him deeply, with the rapper replying that he understood what Nathan was going through.

The following Saturday around noon, the 55-year-old recalled receiving a special text message from Smith.

"My love for you is stronger than my fear," Smith declared. He also promised to work on communicating more openly with his father.

Lil Jon responded with a message reassuring his son of his love and confidence in him. "I see that you're trying, and I want you to know that you are seen," he told his son. "All the effort you've been putting in — I see it. And I see you."

"Little did I know that was the last time I would talk to him," wrote the "Yeah!" co-creator.

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Smith's Body Was Found Three Days After He Went Missing

Image of Nathan Smith.
Source: @YOITSSLADE/INSTAGRAM

Lil Jon learned his son went missing in Georgia before searchers discovered his body in a lake three days later.

On February 3, Lil Jon learned that Smith had gone missing from his home in Milton, Ga. "It was all so crazy because, leading up to this moment, everything seemed fine," confessed the rapper.

"Days earlier, he'd called to say, 'I love you.' I told him I loved him, too," he added.

Lil Jon held on to hope while authorities searched for his son.

On February 6, searchers found Smith's body in a nearby lake.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined that Smith died from accidental drowning in the setting of psilocybin use. Lil Jon later wrote that he did not believe his son intended to die.

Lil Jon Added a Chapter About Smith to His Memoir

Image of Lil Jon.
Source: MEGA

Lil Jon updated his book manuscript to include a chapter honoring his late son.

Lil Jon had spent about a year and a half working on I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me before Smith's death. He returned to the manuscript to add a chapter about losing his son and dedicated the book to him.

In an interview, the performer explained why he felt compelled to discuss such a personal situation.

"I needed to share everything I was going through," said the multi-platinum recording artist.

The loss also shaped his reflections on grief and moving forward.

"Some people give up on life when they lose people," Lil Jon said. "But you still have to keep living."

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