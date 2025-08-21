NEWS Lil Nas X Arrested and Being Held Without Bail for Obstructing an Officer While Naked After He Was Hospitalized for Suspected Overdose Source: mega Lil Nas X was arrested and booked for obstructing an officer after getting into a scuffle with cops while he was naked. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Shocking new details are emerging after Lil Nas X was hospitalized over concerns of a possible overdose. According to a news outlet, the rapper was also arrested for obstructing an officer and is currently behind bars after getting into a scuffle with police while he was naked. He's currently being held without bail.

Lil Nas X Lunged at Police Officer

Source: mega Lil Nas X was arrested for obstructing an officer after he lunged at him while naked.

The "Industry Baby" crooner, 26, was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles at around 4 a.m. in nothing but a pair of white underwear and matching cowboy boots, prompting witnesses to call the authorities. When officers approached him, he allegedly lunged at them, and at some point, his attire came off. He was then taken to the hospital on a suspected drug overdose. Weirdly enough, the vocalist captioned a Tuesday, August 19, Instagram selfie, "OH NO sHES GONE MAD! CRAZY I TELL U!"

Lil Nas X's Recent Health Woes

Source: mega The rapper was hospitalized for a suspected overdose.

Lil Nas X's health previously made headlines in April, as he was hospitalized after suffering from partial paralysis in his face. "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭," he revealed in a social media video of himself showing how his mouth on one side didn't move when he attempted to smile. “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f---? I can’t even laugh right bro.” Despite not being able to to chuckle, he retained his sense of humor, telling fans at the time, "Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a-- for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it."

Source: @lilnasx/instagram The star previously suffered from partial facial paralysis.

Fortunately, he was on the mend just a few days later. “I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger,” Lil Nas X told fans as he pointed to the right side of his face. “My eye still has to play catch-up but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good. I’m still winking at mothaf------."

Source: @lilnasx/instagram The singer's second album, 'Dreamboy,' is expected to release this year.