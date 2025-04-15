or
Lil Nas X, 26, Hospitalized With Partial Paralysis in His Face: Watch

Photo of Lil Nas X.
Source: MEGA

Lil Nas X revealed he was in the hospital on Monday, April 14.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Lil Nas X is battling a mysterious health matter.

The famous rapper, 26, took to Instagram from his hospital bed on Monday, April 14, to reveal he was under medical supervision after suffering from partial paralysis in his face.

Source: @lilnasx
"Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭," the "Old Town Road" hitmaker captioned a video of himself showcasing how his mouth and cheeks on one side weren't able to move when he tried to smile.

"This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f---? I can’t even laugh right bro," Lil Nas X said in the clip, which featured him wearing a Von Dutch trucker hat to spruce up his hospital gown style.

Source: @lilnasx/Instagram

The rapper said he 'lost control of the right side' of his face.

Another video shared to his Instagram Story displayed Lil Nas X zooming into the left side of his face, noting, "we normal over here" before panning across and adding, "we get crazy over here."

In an effort to calm fans' nerves, Lil Nas X assured his 10.4 million Instagram followers that he was "OK" before declaring: "Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a-- for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it."

Source: @lilnasx/Instagram

Lil Nas X said he will be OK, but it might take time for the symptoms to go away.

In the comments section of the video posted to his main Instagram feed, Lil Nas X’s fans and friends flooded the award-winning artist with warm wishes and positive thoughts.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery," Origin star Niecy Nash expressed, while Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson stated, "get well baby."

Source: MEGA

Lil Nas X is a 26-year-old rapper.

"At least you can still find a way to laugh about it. A day without laughter is a day wasted! Get well soon! 🤝🏾," a fan admitted as another admirer added, "hope everything is OK!! the montourage is sending love 🙏💞."

A third supporter wrote: "Oh no!! SENDING YOU LOTS OF LOVE AND HEALING VIBES 💗🙏 Feel better soon! 🫂."

Source: MEGA

Lil Nas X's fans praised him for finding humor in a scary situation.

Lil Nas X didn't provide specific details regarding what led him to seek medical attention at the hospital or whether he received any sort of diagnosis, though he checked back in with fans on Tuesday morning, April 15, via social media.

While he didn't add any additional commentary at this time, the "Industry Baby" singer shared a photo of the sun shining over the ocean alongside the song "Run to the Sun" by N.E.R.D.

