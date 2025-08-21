or
Article continues below advertisement
Lil Nas X Hospitalized for Possible Overdose After Being Spotted Roaming Streets in Underwear

Rapper Lil Nas X has been hospitalized for a possible overdose after being spotted roaming the streets at 4 a.m. in only his underwear and cowboy boots.

Aug. 21 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X has been hospitalized for a possible overdose after being spotted roaming the streets nearly nude.

The “Old Town Road” rapper, 26, was seen on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles at around 4 a.m., walking the streets in only underwear and cowboy boots, according to footage obtained by a news outlet on Thursday, August 21. In the video, he walked along the empty street, muttering something about attending a party.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X Was Hospitalized for a Possible Overdose

At one point, the musician placed a large orange traffic cone on his head.

Sources told the outlet that witnesses thought the situation was odd enough to report to authorities, with several people reporting it to the LAPD as a possible overdose.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X Could Still Face Charges

Authorities responded to the situation, where they found the “Panini” artist still walking on the street. It wasn’t until the rapper allegedly charged the officers that Lil Nas X was subdued and placed into handcuffs. Paramedics reported a possible overdose and Nas was transported to the hospital.

The country music star is currently being treated and could still face charges, according to the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X's Heath Made Headlines Earlier This Year

Lil Nas X made headlines in April when he revealed he was hospitalized after suffering from partial paralysis in his face.

"Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭," he captioned a clip of himself showcasing how his mouth and cheeks on one side weren't able to move when he tried to smile. “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f---? I can’t even laugh right bro.”

Lil Nas X Shared an Optimistic Update

Days later, Lil Nas X gave fans an update and reassured his listeners that he was on the mend. “I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger,” Lil Nas wrote via his Instagram Stories, pointing to the right side of his face. “It’s much better.”

He added, “My eye still has to play catch-up but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good. I’m still winking at mothaf------.”

Although Lil Nas X has yet to confirm the cause behind the paralysis in his face, singer Justin Bieber shared a similar experience when he revealed his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis in 2022. At the time, the “Baby” singer was even forced to cancel shows before he regained full mobility in his face nine months later.

