Lil Nas X Hospitalized for Possible Overdose After Being Spotted Roaming Streets in Underwear

Rapper Lil Nas X has been hospitalized for a possible overdose after being spotted roaming the streets at 4 a.m. in only his underwear and cowboy boots.

Brianna Sainez

Aug. 21 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Lil Nas X has been hospitalized for a possible overdose after being spotted roaming the streets nearly nude. The “Old Town Road” rapper, 26, was seen on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles at around 4 a.m., walking the streets in only underwear and cowboy boots, according to footage obtained by a news outlet on Thursday, August 21. In the video, he walked along the empty street, muttering something about attending a party.

Lil Nas X Was Hospitalized for a Possible Overdose

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X was hospitalized for a potential overdose.

At one point, the musician placed a large orange traffic cone on his head. Sources told the outlet that witnesses thought the situation was odd enough to report to authorities, with several people reporting it to the LAPD as a possible overdose.

Lil Nas X Could Still Face Charges

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X could still face charges after authorities responded to calls of him roaming the streets nearly naked.

Authorities responded to the situation, where they found the “Panini” artist still walking on the street. It wasn’t until the rapper allegedly charged the officers that Lil Nas X was subdued and placed into handcuffs. Paramedics reported a possible overdose and Nas was transported to the hospital. The country music star is currently being treated and could still face charges, according to the outlet.

Lil Nas X's Heath Made Headlines Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X's health made headlines earlier this year.

Lil Nas X made headlines in April when he revealed he was hospitalized after suffering from partial paralysis in his face. "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭," he captioned a clip of himself showcasing how his mouth and cheeks on one side weren't able to move when he tried to smile. “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f---? I can’t even laugh right bro.”

Lil Nas X Shared an Optimistic Update

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X suffered facial paralysis in April.