NEWS Lil Pump Mocked After Performing 'Gucci Gang' While Shirtless at His Grandmother's 90th Birthday Party: 'This Is Elder Abuse' Source: @lilpump/Instagram Lil Pump made sure his grandmother's 90th birthday was one to remember!

Grandma Pump knows how to get down! A video has gone viral of rapper Lil Pump hilariously performing his hit song "Gucci Gang" for his grandmother at her 90th birthday party.

Source: @grandmapump90/Instagram Lil Pump performed his hit song 'Gucci Gang' at his grandma's 90th birthday party.

In a clip shared to social media, Lil Pump — whose real name is Gazzy Fabio Garcia — could be seen showing off his bare chest as he held a microphone in his hand while shirtless and wearing nothing but pants, a belt and sneakers. The 24-year-old was heard rapping the lyrics ,"Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang..." before standing on a chair next to his seated grandmother and continuing to sing: "Spend three racks on a new chain (Yuh) / My b---- love do cocaine, ooh (Ooh) / I f--- a b----, I forgot her name (Brr, yuh)."

Throughout the funny video, Lil Pump's grandma hilariously sat with a stoic face at a table assumably facing her crowd of guests. Two large balloons displaying the number 90 were positioned on the wall behind her. Fans couldn't help but react after watching the silly clip, with one social media user joking via X (formerly named Twitter): "This is elder abuse."

Source: @lilpump/Instagram Lil Pump and his grandma have a special relationship.

"He’s traumatizing her," another person trolled, while a third sarcastic internet scroller quipped: "She used to think flying cars would be in the future instead her grandson is doing this." "She regrets even making it this far," a fourth fan mocked, as a fifth viewer begged, "I really wanna know what's going through her head."

In celebration of her birthday, Lil Pump also asked his nearly 14 million Instagram followers to "go follow [his] grandma" on the social media app in a re-shared photo of the two from her page to his Story. In the picture, the "Welcome to the Party" rapper and his grandmother were both smiling as they posed with their middle fingers up in the air.

Source: @lilpump/Instagram Lil Pump asked fans to follow his 90-year-old grandmother on Instagram.

A video of the dynamic duo was also posted to her page of a still shirtless Lil Pump sweetly dancing with his grandma. Lil Pump shared a tribute for his loved one on her actual birthday, Friday, December 20, writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRANDMA PUMP 90 YEARS OLD ME & MY GRANDMA TAKE MEDS ! I love you more than I love my other grandma. I used to take Percocet from your cabinet, & you never notice this why [sic] I love you #first plug. Your the best ever ❤️."

Source: @lilpump/Instagram Lil Pump also wished his grandmother a happy birthday with a sweet social media tribute.