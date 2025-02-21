Lil Pump Sparks Mixed Reactions After Covering Private Parts With Cash in Wild Nude Photo
Lil Pump nearly bared it all online — and some fans weren't sure what to think!
The "YUMMY" rapper, 24, took to social media on Friday, February 21, to share a photo of himself fully nude except for a handful of cash which was fanned out to cover his private area.
"THESE NUTS WORTH OVER 20 m's," he captioned the picture, which was shared to both X and Instagram.
As the image made rounds online, the rapper sparked confusion in the comments sections, from several users posting multiple laughing emojis and asking if he was "high" when he shared the snapshot to some shocked fans threatening to unfollow or block him.
One user quipped, "i js [just] opened insta…" and another said, "Bruh what 😂," as a third user posted a gif that simply said, "What the h---?"
Others seemed to approve of the revealing photo, as one user wrote, "I LOVE THIS MAN."
A second person penned, "This energy !!!⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️😤," and another chimed in, "Big Pump Breaking the Internet on a Friday 🐐."
This isn't the first time the "Welcome to the Party" artist has puzzled the Internet with his wild antics. As OK! previously reported, Lil Pump was teased on social media after he shared a video of himself performing his song "Gucci Gang" for his grandmother at her 90th birthday party.
In the December 2024 video, the shirtless rapper stood on a chair as he danced and sang for the woman he dubbed his "favorite grandma."
He rapped the lyrics, "Spend three racks on a new chain (Yuh) / My b---- love do cocaine, ooh (Ooh) / I f--- a b----, I forgot her name (Brr, yuh)," as the elderly woman comically stared ahead with a blank expression, occasionally bobbing her head slightly to the music.
One user in the comments section joked, "This is elder abuse," and a second said, "She used to think flying cars would be in the future, instead her grandson is doing this."
A few days prior, he also shared a birthday tribute for her.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRANDMA PUMP 90 YEARS OLD ME & MY GRANDMA TAKE MEDS !" he wrote. "I love you more than I love my other grandma. I used to take Percocet from your cabinet, & you never notice this why I love you #first plug. Your [sic] the best ever ❤️."