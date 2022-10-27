Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be 'Invited Back' To The Met Gala After Calling Out Kim Kardashian's Dress

Lili Reinhart isn't sure if she will be stepping on the sets of the Met again next year after she called out Kim Kardashian for losing weight too quickly in order to fit into her frock.

"That was fun," the Riverdale star said in a new interview. "But after going again this year, I don't think I'll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress."

"I have always wanted to stand for something," she continued. "And while I don't like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million."