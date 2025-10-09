Lily Allen Confessed She Lied to Ex-Hookup About Liposuction Scar: 'Too Embarrassed'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Lily Allen is making steamy confessions about her s-- life, including convincing a past hook-up that she had a hip replacement instead of confessing to a plastic surgery procedure.
“I once got off with a rapper and we were in a hotel room. He was behind me,” Allen, 40, began during an appearance on the “Dish” podcast.
Lily Allen Made a Steamy Confession
“I had liposuction in my early 20s, on my bum and on my thighs. He was behind me and remarked on the scars,” she recounted. “He said, ‘What are those from?’ I was too embarrassed to reveal I had liposuction, so I said I had a hip replacement.”
Although the “Smile” singer joked about believing a hip replacement was somewhat “sexier than lipo,” she added, “I love that story because it's so indicative of how absolutely out of my mind I was in that period of time.”
Lily Allen Recently Went Through a Split
Allen has had a tumultuous year. The singer split from her husband of four years, David Harbour, in February and later checked into a treatment center, where she participated in both group and individual therapy.
“I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed. I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great,” she spoke of the decision during an episode of her “Miss Me” podcast that month. “I did a lot of group therapy and some individual therapy and I just, I needed some time and space away from everything.
Lily Allen Split From Husband in February
Allen explained that her daughters, 12-year-old Marnie and 13-year-old Ethel, whom she shared with ex-husband Sam Cooper, were a big reason she sought treatment.
“I absolutely adore my children and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to,” she detailed.
Lily Allen Is Reentering the Dating Scene
After spending some time in Europe over the past summer, Allen is reportedly ready to find love again and plans to re-enter the dating scene.
"Her marriage had been crumbling for a while, and it put her in a terrible mental state. It was very stressful and sad. Lily is a fighter though,” a source told a news outlet on September 30. "She spent time in Europe this past summer, is casually dating and doing much better. She's focused on her daughters and is starting to feel like herself again."