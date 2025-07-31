Lily Allen Recalls 'Abuse' From Former Partner Over Her Hygiene Habits: 'It Was Horrible'
Lily Allen opened up about her experience with "bullying and abuse" from an ex-partner on a new podcast episode.
Speaking on "Miss Me?" — the podcast Allen shares with friend and TV presenter Miquita Oliver — the singer-songwriter spoke about an unnamed ex, whose criticisms had a long-lasting impact on her self-image.
“It was somebody I was in a relationship with who would do it to me, and I don’t think that it was real ... I think that it was like a form of bullying and abuse, it was a horrible one," she stated.
The 40-year-old believes that her hygiene habits weren't nearly as bad as her then-partner once claimed, and it was a calculated move to make her feel small.
"It was like done on purpose to make me feel self-conscious and s--- about myself. And make them feel powerful," she said.
Lily Allen Uses Her Podcast to Open Up About Her Personal Life
Allen is no stranger to candid accounts of her life in her music, and her podcast is no exception. One month ago, she shocked some listeners with her revelation that she had had so many abortions since her 20s that she "can't remember" how many she has had.
“I can’t remember. I think maybe like, I want to say four or five,” the brunette beauty said during her “Miss Me?” podcast on Tuesday, July 1.
Speaking on the episode, meant to de-stigmatise discussions around contraception and abortion, Allen stated she now uses an IUD. She referred to her time before using contraception as a "disaster" and said that she would "get pregnant all the time."
Lily Has Kept Quiet About Her Separation From David Harbour
Although Allen's podcast is known for its outspokenness, the star has said little about her separation from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, whom she married in 2020. Reports broke in early January stating that the couple had formally split, but neither party has addressed these rumors head-on.
Allen has, however, been open about the pair's relationship struggles. As OK! reported, Allen discussed on the January 9 episode of her podcast about rumors of infidelity that had been making waves in the press at the time, and how it had affected her emotionally.
"I'm really not in a good place," the musician stated during the episode. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
David Harbour Hinted at Their Separation in a Recent Interview
While not confirming the split, Harbour spoke to GQ this summer, and when asked about his relationship with the "Smile" songstress, the interviewer noted a "pause so long that had our conversation been over Zoom, I would have assumed the internet connection had died."
"I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life. There’s no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole," Harbour stated.
Lily Is Rumored to Be Dating Someone New
In late June, Daily Mail published photos of the 40-year-old on a "first date" with British actor James Norton, also 40. The pair were spotted at together at London's Lido music festival, watching a performance by Charli XCX.
Harbour has also been linked to a new lady, as the outlet also claimed the Marvel actor is dating model Ellie Fallon, who is 22 years his junior.