Lily Allen Recalls 'Abuse' From Former Partner Over Her Hygiene Habits: 'It Was Horrible'

Lily Allen opened up about her experience with "bullying and abuse" from an ex-partner on a new podcast episode.

Speaking on "Miss Me?" — the podcast Allen shares with friend and TV presenter Miquita Oliver — the singer-songwriter spoke about an unnamed ex, whose criticisms had a long-lasting impact on her self-image.

“It was somebody I was in a relationship with who would do it to me, and I don’t think that it was real ... I think that it was like a form of bullying and abuse, it was a horrible one," she stated.

The 40-year-old believes that her hygiene habits weren't nearly as bad as her then-partner once claimed, and it was a calculated move to make her feel small.

"It was like done on purpose to make me feel self-conscious and s--- about myself. And make them feel powerful," she said.