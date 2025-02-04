Lily Allen and David Harbour Separate After 4 Years: Their 'Marriage Has Been Crumbling'
Lily Allen and David Harbour have officially thrown in the towel on their relationship, calling it quits after four years of marriage, a source revealed.
"Her marriage has been crumbling," an insider who spoke out on the situation said to People, “and they have split.”
The couple wed in 2020, but rumors have been rampantly running they’ve been having problems for some time.
As OK! reported, Allen spoke out on the January 9 episode of the “Miss Me?” podcast about some struggles she was going through amid rumors of infidelity in her marriage.
"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place," the "Smile" singer shared. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."
Allen, who was rumored to have downloaded the dating app Raya to try to catch her husband cheating, had more to say about the situation.
"I tried,” she continued. “I mean, I came to the Christmas lunch, the 'Miss Me?' Christmas lunch, and I had a panic attack and had to go home. I went to see something at the theater the other night with my [friends] Carlo and Claire, and I had to leave at halftime.”
She went on to reveal she was having trouble concentrating on “anything except the pain” she was going through.
On January 5, insiders claimed, “Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing.”
An alleged profile for Harbour was revealed in which he described himself as a “closet nerd” who “played tough guys on your TV.”
A source explained Allen was “devastated” as she had “never even looked at anyone since she met” him.
“He broke up with Lily a month ago,” they shockingly revealed at the time. “He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas.”
Another source shared similar sentiments, explaining Allen had been going through true “agony” and was “devastated” after Harbour “called it off a month ago.”
While Allen navigates this difficult time, it is likely the public won’t hear much from her, as she said on the “Miss Me?” podcast that she’d be “going away” next week and it would be a “few weeks” until listeners heard from her again.
Harbour and Allen’s representatives have yet to comment on the reported split.