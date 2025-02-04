or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Lily Allen
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Lily Allen and David Harbour Separate After 4 Years: Their 'Marriage Has Been Crumbling'

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen and David Harbour have split.

By:

Feb. 3 2025, Published 7:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lily Allen and David Harbour have officially thrown in the towel on their relationship, calling it quits after four years of marriage, a source revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen and David Harbour were married for four years.

Article continues below advertisement

"Her marriage has been crumbling," an insider who spoke out on the situation said to People, “and they have split.”

The couple wed in 2020, but rumors have been rampantly running they’ve been having problems for some time.

As OK! reported, Allen spoke out on the January 9 episode of the “Miss Me?” podcast about some struggles she was going through amid rumors of infidelity in her marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen revealed shed had a panic attack amid rumors of David Harbour being unfaithful.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place," the "Smile" singer shared. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."

Allen, who was rumored to have downloaded the dating app Raya to try to catch her husband cheating, had more to say about the situation.

"I tried,” she continued. “I mean, I came to the Christmas lunch, the 'Miss Me?' Christmas lunch, and I had a panic attack and had to go home. I went to see something at the theater the other night with my [friends] Carlo and Claire, and I had to leave at halftime.”

She went on to reveal she was having trouble concentrating on “anything except the pain” she was going through.

MORE ON:
Lily Allen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Harbour and Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen revealed she was 'not in a good place' on January 9.

Article continues below advertisement

On January 5, insiders claimed, “Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing.”

An alleged profile for Harbour was revealed in which he described himself as a “closet nerd” who “played tough guys on your TV.”

A source explained Allen was “devastated” as she had “never even looked at anyone since she met” him.

“He broke up with Lily a month ago,” they shockingly revealed at the time. “He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

Representatives for Lily Allen and David Harbour have yet to comment on the report the couple split.

Another source shared similar sentiments, explaining Allen had been going through true “agony” and was “devastated” after Harbour “called it off a month ago.”

While Allen navigates this difficult time, it is likely the public won’t hear much from her, as she said on the “Miss Me?” podcast that she’d be “going away” next week and it would be a “few weeks” until listeners heard from her again.

Harbour and Allen’s representatives have yet to comment on the reported split.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.