Lily Allen and David Harbour Separate After 4 Years: Their 'Marriage Has Been Crumbling'

Lily Allen and David Harbour have officially thrown in the towel on their relationship, calling it quits after four years of marriage , a source revealed.

As OK! reported , Allen spoke out on the January 9 episode of the “Miss Me?” podcast about some struggles she was going through amid rumors of infidelity in her marriage.

The couple wed in 2020, but rumors have been rampantly running they’ve been having problems for some time.

"Her marriage has been crumbling," an insider who spoke out on the situation said to People , “and they have split .”

"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place," the "Smile" singer shared. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."

Allen, who was rumored to have downloaded the dating app Raya to try to catch her husband cheating, had more to say about the situation.

"I tried,” she continued. “I mean, I came to the Christmas lunch, the 'Miss Me?' Christmas lunch, and I had a panic attack and had to go home. I went to see something at the theater the other night with my [friends] Carlo and Claire, and I had to leave at halftime.”

She went on to reveal she was having trouble concentrating on “anything except the pain” she was going through.