Lily Allen Reacts to David Harbour's Comments About Her 'West End Girl' Album: 'Generous Thing for Him to Say'
Sept. 16 2026, Published 9:36 a.m. ET
Lily Allen addressed her ex-husband David Harbour's public comments about West End Girl, the album that drew heavily from the end of their marriage.
"I think that was a generous thing for him to say," Allen said, referring to Harbour's acknowledgment that she had the freedom to use her past in her music.
The singer discussed Harbour's remarks in a new interview with The Cut published Monday, September 14, several months after the Stranger Things actor spoke publicly about the record.
Allen Praised Harbour's Recent Success
Allen's response also touched on Harbour's career as they continued on separate professional paths.
"He's having a real moment of success as well, right?" Allen said, referring to his Emmy nomination for DTF St. Louis.
She added, "We're all doing our own thing, and we're all doing what we're supposed to do."
The brunette beauty also had a complimentary assessment of her former husband's work, telling The Cut, "He's an excellent actor."
She Addressed the Nature of the Album's Content
Allen's comments came as she continued performing songs from West End Girl, which she said was inspired by the relationship but was not presented by her as a completely factual account.
The album touches on betrayal, infidelity and the unraveling of a marriage, with the song "Madeline" appearing to address an alleged affair involving her estranged husband.
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'It Was Weird'
Harbour discussed West End Girl during a June interview with Variety, months after its October 2025 release.
"It was weird," Harbour said, before adding, "I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art."
The actor adamantly declined to divulge more personal details.
“I can't really say that much more because it's my private life," he maintained. "In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life — I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won’t speak about that.”
The Album Contains Deeply Personal Songs
Allen and Harbour met in 2019 and married in Las Vegas in 2020 before separating in early 2025. Their divorce was finalized later that year.
That period became the backdrop for West End Girl, which Allen released in October 2025 as her fifth studio album, filling its deeply personal songs with reflections on a marriage coming apart.
Harbour drew a distinction between Allen's perspective and his own, saying, "Stories are complex."
Regarding the story told through the album, the actor had a differing perspective: "It wasn't my experience."