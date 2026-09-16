or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lily Allen
OK LogoNEWS

Lily Allen Reacts to David Harbour's Comments About Her 'West End Girl' Album: 'Generous Thing for Him to Say'

Split image of Lily Allen and David Harbour.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen acknowledged David Harbour's claims about her album as being 'generous.'

Sept. 16 2026, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen addressed her ex-husband David Harbour's public comments about West End Girl, the album that drew heavily from the end of their marriage.

"I think that was a generous thing for him to say," Allen said, referring to Harbour's acknowledgment that she had the freedom to use her past in her music.

The singer discussed Harbour's remarks in a new interview with The Cut published Monday, September 14, several months after the Stranger Things actor spoke publicly about the record.

Article continues below advertisement

Allen Praised Harbour's Recent Success

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Lily Allen.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen was pleased by David Harbour's take on her album and praised his acting.

Allen's response also touched on Harbour's career as they continued on separate professional paths.

"He's having a real moment of success as well, right?" Allen said, referring to his Emmy nomination for DTF St. Louis.

She added, "We're all doing our own thing, and we're all doing what we're supposed to do."

The brunette beauty also had a complimentary assessment of her former husband's work, telling The Cut, "He's an excellent actor."

Article continues below advertisement

She Addressed the Nature of the Album's Content

Split image of Lily Allen and David Harbour.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen said the album blended both fictional and nonfictional material.

Allen's comments came as she continued performing songs from West End Girl, which she said was inspired by the relationship but was not presented by her as a completely factual account.

The album touches on betrayal, infidelity and the unraveling of a marriage, with the song "Madeline" appearing to address an alleged affair involving her estranged husband.

MORE ON:
Lily Allen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was Weird'

Image of David Harbour.
Source: MEGA

David Harbour declined to comment too much on the album, opting to keep personal matters private.

Harbour discussed West End Girl during a June interview with Variety, months after its October 2025 release.

"It was weird," Harbour said, before adding, "I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art."

The actor adamantly declined to divulge more personal details.

“I can't really say that much more because it's my private life," he maintained. "In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life — I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won’t speak about that.”

The Album Contains Deeply Personal Songs

Image of Lily Allen and David Harbour.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen and David Harbour were married between 2020 and 2025.

Allen and Harbour met in 2019 and married in Las Vegas in 2020 before separating in early 2025. Their divorce was finalized later that year.

That period became the backdrop for West End Girl, which Allen released in October 2025 as her fifth studio album, filling its deeply personal songs with reflections on a marriage coming apart.

Harbour drew a distinction between Allen's perspective and his own, saying, "Stories are complex."

Regarding the story told through the album, the actor had a differing perspective: "It wasn't my experience."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.