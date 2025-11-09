David Harbour and Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline: From PDA-Packed Beginnings to Cheating Allegations and Split

Article continues below advertisement

October 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen Were Photographed Kissing Amid Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA David Harbour and Lily Allen met on a dating app.

David Harbour and Lily Allen were married for four years before calling it quits. The pair were spotted on multiple outings in 2019 after their meeting on the dating app Raya. In October of the same year, they were photographed kissing while walking around New York City. "I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff. And yeah, I started texting with her," Harbour said of their meet-cute in a 2022 interview with GQ Hype. "She was in Italy at the time – we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley [a restaurant in Mayfair], and it was, you know, she's f------ unbelievable."

November 2019: Engagement Rumors Swirled

Source: MEGA David Harbour and Lily Allen attended red carpet events before their wedding.

Just a few months after the romance rumors emerged, Harbour and Allen sparked engagement buzz when the "Come On Then" songstress was photographed wearing a ring during a November 2019 outing. The buzz persisted for months thereafter, until Allen responded to a fan's question about the band in May 2020. She said, "first rule of engagement club."

September 2020: David Harbour and Lily Allen Obtained a Wedding License

Source: MEGA Lily Allen reportedly knew David Harbour was 'the one' during their third date.

A day after Harbour and Allen obtained a wedding license in Las Vegas, the then-couple tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," the Stranger Things actor shared.

October 2020: Lily Allen Opened Up About Future Plans to Expand Her Family With David Harbour

Source: MEGA Lily Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Allen spoke about growing her family with Harbour after they said "I do." "I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big," she shared. "It's like, 'No, my babies!'"

June 2024: Lily Allen Joined OnlyFans

Source: MEGA David Harbour reportedly supported Lily Allen's OnlyFans venture.

The "Hard Out Here" songstress officially joined OnlyFans to sell foot photos — and her then-husband reportedly "thinks it's great." "It ends in the same place that it starts — it's only feet. I've got very strict guidelines," she revealed on the "Miss Me?" podcast.

December 2024: David Harbour and Lily Allen Sparked Split Rumors

Source: MEGA Lily Allen was spotted using the dating app again amid the split rumors.

Allen and Harbour's marriage seemingly hit rock bottom when cheating allegations against the Violent Night actor emerged in December 2024. "Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing. She was doing her Wagatha thing," a source told a news outlet.

February 2025: Sources Confirmed David Harbour and Lily Allen's Separation

Source: MEGA David Harbour and Lily Allen split after four years of marriage.

A separate source confirmed Allen and Harbour's split in February, noting their marriage had been "crumbling." Two months later, Allen seemingly addressed the end of their marriage in an interview with GQ. "I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life. There's no use in that form of engaging [with rumors] because it's all based on hysterical hyperbole," she noted.

October 2025: Cheating Allegations Against David Harbour Resurfaced After the Release of Lily Allen's New Album

Source: MEGA Lily Allen released her new album, 'West End Girl,' on October 24.