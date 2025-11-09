David Harbour and Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline: From PDA-Packed Beginnings to Cheating Allegations and Split
Nov. 9 2025, Published 6:41 a.m. ET
October 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen Were Photographed Kissing Amid Dating Rumors
David Harbour and Lily Allen were married for four years before calling it quits.
The pair were spotted on multiple outings in 2019 after their meeting on the dating app Raya. In October of the same year, they were photographed kissing while walking around New York City.
"I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff. And yeah, I started texting with her," Harbour said of their meet-cute in a 2022 interview with GQ Hype. "She was in Italy at the time – we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley [a restaurant in Mayfair], and it was, you know, she's f------ unbelievable."
November 2019: Engagement Rumors Swirled
Just a few months after the romance rumors emerged, Harbour and Allen sparked engagement buzz when the "Come On Then" songstress was photographed wearing a ring during a November 2019 outing.
The buzz persisted for months thereafter, until Allen responded to a fan's question about the band in May 2020.
She said, "first rule of engagement club."
September 2020: David Harbour and Lily Allen Obtained a Wedding License
A day after Harbour and Allen obtained a wedding license in Las Vegas, the then-couple tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.
"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," the Stranger Things actor shared.
October 2020: Lily Allen Opened Up About Future Plans to Expand Her Family With David Harbour
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Allen spoke about growing her family with Harbour after they said "I do."
"I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big," she shared. "It's like, 'No, my babies!'"
June 2024: Lily Allen Joined OnlyFans
The "Hard Out Here" songstress officially joined OnlyFans to sell foot photos — and her then-husband reportedly "thinks it's great."
"It ends in the same place that it starts — it's only feet. I've got very strict guidelines," she revealed on the "Miss Me?" podcast.
December 2024: David Harbour and Lily Allen Sparked Split Rumors
Allen and Harbour's marriage seemingly hit rock bottom when cheating allegations against the Violent Night actor emerged in December 2024.
"Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing. She was doing her Wagatha thing," a source told a news outlet.
February 2025: Sources Confirmed David Harbour and Lily Allen's Separation
A separate source confirmed Allen and Harbour's split in February, noting their marriage had been "crumbling." Two months later, Allen seemingly addressed the end of their marriage in an interview with GQ.
"I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life. There's no use in that form of engaging [with rumors] because it's all based on hysterical hyperbole," she noted.
October 2025: Cheating Allegations Against David Harbour Resurfaced After the Release of Lily Allen's New Album
On October 24, Allen dropped her first album in seven years, West End Girl. It includes the track "Madeline," which appears to address her estranged husband's infidelity.
"I can't trust anything that comes out of his mouth," she sings. "Who the f--- is Madeline?"
Allen croons in one part, "How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion? / He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open / Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth?"
After the release, costume designer Natalie Tippett claimed she is the Madeline mentioned in the song and that she had an affair with Harbour while working on the Netflix film We Have a Ghost in 2021.
"Of course I've heard the song," she told a news outlet. "But I have a family and things to protect. I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It's a little bit scary for me."