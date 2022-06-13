Ashley Park Dishes On Season 3 Of 'Emily In Paris,' Gushes Over Her Friendship With Costar Lily Collins

When Ashley Park was cast as Mindy Chen in Netflix's hit show Emily in Paris, she had no idea that her life would change overnight — or that she would instantly bond with her costar Lily Collins (Emily Cooper).

"I had never gone to Paris, so getting to travel and live and just be really immersed in their culture was great," the 31-year-old, who recently teamed up with Starbucks to launch The Starbucks Coffee Break-away: an uplifting reminder to be more present with those who matter most, by tuning out the distractions and tuning into each other, inspired by Starbucks ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, exclusively tells OK!. "I come from the Broadway world, I have been living in New York the past seven to eight years and I really got no time to travel. Also, being able to connect with people on a global level. Now when I travel, people recognize me, it’s really cool that they get a good piece of my heart. Lily is one of my best friends, just understanding how people can come into your life and stay there."