Will viewers get to see if Emily Cooper finds love with Gabriel on season 2 of Emily in Paris? Or will Emily and Gabriel’s girlfriend, Camille, still be friends? Darren Star, creator of the hit Netflix show, finally gave an update if another season is in the cards.

“I don’t know about season two yet, but I think Emily has some surprising tough choices,” Star, 59, told E! News. “The show’s so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It’s always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go.”

So, does that mean Emily — who is played by Lily Collins — might be packing up and leaving Paris? Maybe!

For now, it seems like the rest of the cast is on board with portraying their characters again. “I’m so proud of the way that it’s kind of globally reached every country, and that’s thanks to Netflix, really pushing it out there and believing in it. And then to be number one in the world still, it is mind-blowing. All of us are incredibly grateful. And the cast and crew, we’re really hoping to get the green light for season 2,” Collins told Harper’s BAZAAR.

Collins also couldn’t help but gush over her character. “She’s bright and bold, and I love that she’s a little bit obvious,” she explained. “She’s unapologetically herself at the end of the day.

“She’s someone that I wanted to aspire to be more like in a sense that she’s so resourceful, she’s so optimistic, she’s so driven. These are all qualities that I associate with wanting to be more of every single day,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, is holding out hope that her character will meet a special someone in the City of Lights. “I know I’m in good hands. I trust what’s planned,” she told OprahMag.com. “But a love interest would be fun! But the most important thing to me is the friendship with Emily.”

At the end of the day, Star wants the series to be a way for people to escape — especially since globe-trotting is limited these days due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “I hope it’s just pure entertainment for 10 episodes and that it gives people this sort of vicarious travel experience to Paris at a time when we can’t go,” he told E!. “We were filming this a year ago and it was hard to imagine what the world would become. I think that it’s just a great way to travel.”

Hopefully, we’ll be sitting at a café eating a baguette with Emily very soon!