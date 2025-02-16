or
Lily Collins Imagined 'Becoming' a Mom Prior to Welcoming Baby No. 1 With Husband Charlie McDowell: 'Dream Come True'

Lily Collins imagined 'becoming' a mom prior to welcoming her first baby with husband Charlie McDowell, a source said.

Feb. 16 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Lily Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell, are in baby bliss after secretly welcoming their daughter, Tove, via surrogate in late January.

Lily Collins with her daughter, Tove.

“Becoming a mom is a dream come true for Lily,” a source dished about the actress, 35. “She’s been imagining this moment for the longest time, longer than people realize.”

“Lily and Charlie are loving every minute [of parenthood],” shared the source. “They love to sit and watch Tove while she’s sleeping, and are amazed by her tiny hands and feet.”

The pair got married in 2021.

As OK! previously reported, the Emily in Paris star revealed the big news via Instagram on January 31.

"Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…"

Charlie McDowell fired back at haters who criticized the pair for welcoming the baby via surrogate.

Though the milestone took people by surprise, McDowell fired back at people who criticized them welcoming the little one via surrogate.

"Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are overjoyed and very grateful," he wrote. "In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it's ok to not be an expert on surrogacy."

He continued, "It's ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It's ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it's ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people's lives."

The duo are so happy with their new little girl!

Earlier this month, the Love, Rosie actress gave fans a peek into her world as a new mother, sharing a precious moment with her baby daughter via social media.

The photo, posted on McDowell's Instagram Stories, showed her pushing her little one in a stroller along a tree-lined street, with the sky glowing in shades of orange and red.

On Valentine's Day, the couple, who got married in 2021, gushed over their family-of-three.

"I truly can’t imagine feeling more love. Valentine’s Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter…" the brunette babe wrote.

Life & Style spoke to the source.

