Lily Collins Shares First Photo of Herself Taking Care of New Daughter Tove: 'Utter Bliss'

Lily Collins posted a new photo of herself taking a stroll with her baby daughter in a stroller.

Feb. 4 2025, Published 8:48 a.m. ET

Lily Collins is loving her new mom era!

On February 3, the Love, Rosie actress gave fans a peek into her world as a new mother, sharing a precious moment with her baby daughter, Tove Jane, just days after she and her husband, film director Charlie McDowell, 41, revealed they'd welcomed their first child together.

Charlie McDowell snapped a photo of his wife and daughter enjoying a stroll down the sunlit street.

The photo, posted on McDowell's Instagram Stories, captured the Emily in Paris star pushing her little one in a stroller along a tree-lined street, with the sky glowing in shades of orange and red.

Although Tove isn't fully visible in the grainy shot, Collins is seen wearing a cozy coat, gym shoes and leggings, while McDowell snapped the heartwarming moment from behind.

Reposting her husband's pic to her own Stories, Collins wrote, “Utter bliss.”

This adorable moment comes just days after the couple introduced Tove to the world on January 31.

In that post, Collins shared a photo of their newborn sleeping, with the caption: “Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…”

Lily Collins shared that she and her husband welcomed the baby via surrogacy.

Naturally, fans couldn't get enough of the new family.

Dancer Chachi Gonzales couldn’t hold back her excitement, commenting, “Congrats to you and your beautiful family! And wow, what a name ❤️🇫🇮.”

Another fan wrote, “LILLY IS A MOM 😭🩷🩷🩷🩷.”

A third added, “Oh my goodness, wow!! Huge congratulations to you both!!! And what a beautiful name 🥹 couldn’t be happier for you all 🤍.”

“Oh my god, Lily!! Congratulations to both of you, she is going to grow up in a family full of love and I’m so happy to see this new stage 🥺 Welcome Tove Jane💖,” a fourth comment read.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby daughter on January 31.

McDowell had previously spoken about their hopes for having a baby.

In October 2024, he told E! News, "We would like to. We would like to move into that next stage, so we'll see when it happens!”

However, after sharing the exciting news, the couple, who tied the knot in September 2021, faced some backlash for choosing surrogacy instead of naturally conceiving.

One commenter wrote, “The normalization of this is so scary,” while another added, “Just like Paris Hilton. Didn’t want to damage her body, so paid someone else to do it?”

“Having babies shouldn’t be like placing an order on Amazon. :),” a third complained.

A fourth person chimed in, “Wow. Money can buy you literally anything, including human life.”

The duo tied the knot in 2021.

In response to the criticism, the screenwriter took to Instagram to address the negativity around their choice.

“Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are overjoyed and very grateful,” McDowell replied. “In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it’s OK to not be an expert on surrogacy.”

He added, “It’s OK to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It’s OK to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it’s OK to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives. That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper.”

