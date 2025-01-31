Lily Collins Shares Rare Photo With Dad Phil on His 74th Birthday After Mending Their Strained Relationship: 'Couldn’t Love You More'
Though Lily Collins and her famous father, musician Phil Collins, didn't always have the strongest bond back in the day, the actress proved they're now on great terms when she marked his 74th birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, January 30.
"From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between — I’m so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share," the Emily in Paris lead, 35, captioned the picture. "The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together."
"Happy birthday Dad," she continued. "I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again..."
The image — in which the actress rocked a blonde wig — appeared to be taken at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London during Lily's run in Barcelona the Play, which came to an end on January 11.
Lily also posted a throwback photo of herself with the "You'll Be in My Heart" crooner from when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.
On Lily's Instagram Story, she showed fans that a building she was in had autographed plaques on the wall of both herself and her dad.
"Like father, like daughter. So proud to share space with you," she wrote. "Happy birthday, Dad ❤️."
Two years after Phil retired in 2022, the Mirror, Mirror star gushed over his iconic music when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live in September 2024.
When asked what her favorite song of his was, she replied, "Hmmm... probably 'In The Air Tonight.' I don’t know, there’s too many!"
Lily also explained what it was like to attend one of the legendary songwriter's shows as a kid.
"When I went to my first Genesis concert that I actually remembered, there were songs that came on, and I thought, ‘Wait, that’s a real song?! I thought it was just a melody in my head!’" she recalled. "The funny thing is, I have these memories of songs as a kid, but sometimes I’m not sure if they’re even real. It’s like they were in my head from when I was in the womb or something!"
While things are now good between the stars, in Lily's 2017 memoir, she opened up about struggling with their dynamic.
"Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer. I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he’d think I was angry or didn’t love him," she wrote. "And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there."
The brunette beauty went on to express her desire for them to fix their relationship, penning, "I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made."