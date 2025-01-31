or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lily Collins
OK LogoNEWS

Lily Collins Shares Rare Photo With Dad Phil on His 74th Birthday After Mending Their Strained Relationship: 'Couldn’t Love You More'

Composite photo of Lily and Phil Collins
Source: mega

Lily Collins is the daughter of Phil Collins and his ex-wife Jill Tavelman.

By:

Jan. 31 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though Lily Collins and her famous father, musician Phil Collins, didn't always have the strongest bond back in the day, the actress proved they're now on great terms when she marked his 74th birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, January 30.

Article continues below advertisement
lily collins rare photo dad phil birthday mending strained relationship
Source: @lilyjcollins/instagram

Lily Collins posted a rare photo with her dad, Phil Collins, on his 74th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

"From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between — I’m so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share," the Emily in Paris lead, 35, captioned the picture. "The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together."

"Happy birthday Dad," she continued. "I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again..."

Article continues below advertisement
lily collins dad phil birthday
Source: @lilyjcollins/instagram

The actress said she 'appreciates' being able to spend time with her dad.

Article continues below advertisement

The image — in which the actress rocked a blonde wig — appeared to be taken at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London during Lily's run in Barcelona the Play, which came to an end on January 11.

Lily also posted a throwback photo of herself with the "You'll Be in My Heart" crooner from when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

On Lily's Instagram Story, she showed fans that a building she was in had autographed plaques on the wall of both herself and her dad.

"Like father, like daughter. So proud to share space with you," she wrote. "Happy birthday, Dad ❤️."

MORE ON:
Lily Collins

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
lily collins rare photo dad phil birthday mending strained relationship
Source: mega

Lily touched on their formerly strained relationship in her 2017 memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Two years after Phil retired in 2022, the Mirror, Mirror star gushed over his iconic music when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live in September 2024.

When asked what her favorite song of his was, she replied, "Hmmm... probably 'In The Air Tonight.' I don’t know, there’s too many!"

Article continues below advertisement

Lily also explained what it was like to attend one of the legendary songwriter's shows as a kid.

"When I went to my first Genesis concert that I actually remembered, there were songs that came on, and I thought, ‘Wait, that’s a real song?! I thought it was just a melody in my head!’" she recalled. "The funny thing is, I have these memories of songs as a kid, but sometimes I’m not sure if they’re even real. It’s like they were in my head from when I was in the womb or something!"

Article continues below advertisement
lily collins rare photo dad phil birthday mending strained relationship
Source: mega

The actress felt her father wasn't around as much as he should have been while she was growing up.

While things are now good between the stars, in Lily's 2017 memoir, she opened up about struggling with their dynamic.

"Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer. I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he’d think I was angry or didn’t love him," she wrote. "And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there."

The brunette beauty went on to express her desire for them to fix their relationship, penning, "I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.