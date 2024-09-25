Lily Collins Reveals Her Favorite Phil Collins' Song: 'There's Too Many!'

Two years ago, the Emily in Paris star expressed her pride in her father’s work after attending his final Genesis concert in London.

“To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime, and I’ll hold it in my heart forever. ‘Endlessly grateful’ doesn’t even begin to cover it,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post from 2022.

“So much love was left on that O2 stage, and even more shared with an audience who didn’t want it to end,” she continued.

“Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration, and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister. 50 years of songs later, and still generations more to celebrate long after this tour has finished,” she concluded, giving a special shout-out to her brother, Nic Collins, who took over as the band’s drummer in place of their father.