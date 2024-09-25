Lily Collins Reveals Her Favorite Phil Collins' Song: 'There's Too Many!'
When your dad is a rock legend, picking just one song is not easy!
During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actress Lily Collins opened up about her unique connection to her father, Phil Collins, and his iconic music.
Elsewhere in the interview, host Andy Cohen, 56, asked her to name the song by her dad that she liked most.
“Hmmm... probably 'In The Air Tonight,'” Lily, 35, answered, taking a long pause as narrowing it down wasn't simple for her.
“I don’t know, there’s too many!” she added, referencing the countless hits her father created, both solo and with the band Genesis.
The Mirror Mirror star then shared a weird instance when attending one of her father's performances.
“When I went to my first Genesis concert that I actually remembered, there were songs that came on, and I thought, ‘Wait, that’s a real song?! I thought it was just a melody in my head!’” she exclaimed.
“The funny thing is, I have these memories of songs as a kid, but sometimes I’m not sure if they’re even real,” Lily shared. "It’s like they were in my head from when I was in the womb or something!”
Two years ago, the Emily in Paris star expressed her pride in her father’s work after attending his final Genesis concert in London.
“To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime, and I’ll hold it in my heart forever. ‘Endlessly grateful’ doesn’t even begin to cover it,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post from 2022.
“So much love was left on that O2 stage, and even more shared with an audience who didn’t want it to end,” she continued.
“Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration, and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister. 50 years of songs later, and still generations more to celebrate long after this tour has finished,” she concluded, giving a special shout-out to her brother, Nic Collins, who took over as the band’s drummer in place of their father.
Phil, 73, who revealed during his appearance on BBC Breakfast in 2021 that he had stopped playing drums due to a neck injury, once explained how proud he was of his son stepping in.
“It’s not because he’s the boss’ son that he’s playing the drums, it’s because he’s good enough,” Phil shared in a past interview.
“The band fell in love with him. He wasn’t in awe of the situation, and suddenly it was like he knew exactly what he was doing. I’m very pleased, for both of us, that we get to go through this together,” the music legend added, explaining how Genesis warmly welcomed its newest member.