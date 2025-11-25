or
Lily James Is a Bombshell in Skin-Tight Green Swimsuit During Australian Vacation: Photo

Lily James soaked up the sun in Australia.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram/MEGA

Lily James soaked up the sun at the beach in Australia on a recent trip.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Updated 2:41 p.m. ET

Lily James got her tan on during her most recent trip to Australia.

The British actress, 36, shared a sun-kissed photo on her Instagram Stories on November 24, where she sported a tight-fitting mint green one-piece for the beach.

Lily James Has Been Spending the Week in Australia

The 'Swiped' star looked sun-kissed at the beach.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

The 'Swiped' star looked sun-kissed at the beach.

The Cinderella starlet sat on a bed of sand in the snapshot as she took the selfie. James smiled confidently and her brunette hair was wet with seawater and styled in light waves.

Her skin was tanned to perfection due to the Aussie sun.

Her next IG story post hilariously featured an outline of a mermaid built into the sand, as James captioned it: "Washed up."

Lily James spent the last few days Down Under.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James spent the last few days Down Under.

On November 19, the Downton Abbey alum shared a plethora of snaps from her trip Down Under.

"Up with the sun," she wrote alongside the carousel. The photos were full of gorgeous sunsets and selfies of James lounging on the beach.

The Golden Globe Award-nominated actress will next be seen in a reboot of the 1993 thriller Cliffhanger.

Lily James Was Last Seen in the Film 'Swiped'

Lily James shared a funny snap of a sand-filled mermaid.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James shared a funny snap of a sand-filled mermaid.

She was also last seen in the drama Swiped, a film about Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

James opened up to HELLO! magazine back in September about the role and how she got prepared.

"I love prep as an actor because it gives you the opportunity to find the character. I spent a long time watching all her podcasts and interviews, and reading as much as I could, stealing my friend's phone and going on her dating app," she explained.

Lily James enjoyed time on the beach at night in Australia.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James enjoyed time on the beach at night in Australia.

As for how she turned herself into Herd, she noted that she "didn't want to mimic her."

"But I wanted to capture something of her spirit," James revealed.

The Baby Driver star recently got candid about turning 36, saying that "the biggest change" has been "realizing that life is finite."

"I only want to do stuff that I really care about. I want to spend time with the people I love. I want to make the most of this wild and crazy life, so I only want to work on stuff that I really love. That's changed," James told Who What Wear in August.

