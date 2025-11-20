or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Lily James
OK LogoPHOTOS

Lily James Shares Sizzling Swimsuit Snaps From Luxe Australia Trip: Photos

Photo of Lily James
Source: MEGA/@lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James scorched in a lineup of racy bikinis during a vacation to Australia.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Updated 6:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lily James turned up the heat in Australia.

The actress, 36, stunned in a series of bikini photos shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 19.

James opted for a variety of colorful and printed swimsuits while soaking in the sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily James Pops Out of Skimpy Swimsuits in Australia

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Lily James vacationed in Australia.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James vacationed in Australia.

She donned a cleavage-baring, fiery red top while lying face down on a yacht. Her hair fell at her sides in effortless beach waves that blew with the wind.

The movie star later flaunted her toned abs while sunbathing on the beach in a gingham bikini and black baseball cap, featuring the phrase "Never Been Better" etched in red.

James also went braless in a white crop top, plaid shorts and a matching blouse while enjoying a local waterfall. In a stunning black-and-white photograph, she thrust her arms in the air and closed her eyes, with a wide smile spread across her face.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Lily James frequently flaunts her toned body at the beach.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James frequently flaunts her toned body at the beach.

At the beginning of her photo dump, the Cinderella alum spilled out of a pink crop top during an evening on the sand.

She capped off her Instagram carousel with several scenic snapshots from the tropical getaway, including a sunset, a sunrise, a rainbow and a journaling session at the beach.

"Up with the sun," James captioned the post.

Teresa Palmer gushed over her friend in the comments section, writing, "Australia suits you!! 💓💓."

MORE ON:
Lily James

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lily James' October Beach Getaway

Image of Lily James was all smiles at a local waterfall.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James was all smiles at a local waterfall.

A few weeks prior, James once again indulged in a beach vacation. She showed off her lean physique in a navy, plaid two-piece as she sank into her hip on a beach towel. Elsewhere in the photo dump, the Pam & Tommy star exuded effortless style in a gray tank, black sunglasses and a baseball cap.

James included a quote that resonated with her, originally posted by Jana Sojka. The poem read, "We live in half tones / just as we live in blues / never in full light and never in / complete darkness / it is this suspension, this passage / from color to color, from moment to / moment, that reveals the most: / that nothing endures / yet everything leaves a trace."

Likewise, she captioned her October 21 post, "Fading into blue."

Image of Lily James enjoyed time on the beach at night.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James enjoyed time on the beach at night.

The Instagram carousel was complete with several blue-themed photos, including a sky out the window of an airplane, a book titled "Souls on Earth: Exploring Interplanetary Past Lives" by Linda Backman and a striped beach towel.

"Blue, forever ♡," Sojka commented.

Gala Gordon — James' partner in her new production company, Parodos — commented three white heart emojis.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.