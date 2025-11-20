Lily James Shares Sizzling Swimsuit Snaps From Luxe Australia Trip: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lily James turned up the heat in Australia. The actress, 36, stunned in a series of bikini photos shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 19. James opted for a variety of colorful and printed swimsuits while soaking in the sun.

Lily James Pops Out of Skimpy Swimsuits in Australia

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James vacationed in Australia.

She donned a cleavage-baring, fiery red top while lying face down on a yacht. Her hair fell at her sides in effortless beach waves that blew with the wind. The movie star later flaunted her toned abs while sunbathing on the beach in a gingham bikini and black baseball cap, featuring the phrase "Never Been Better" etched in red. James also went braless in a white crop top, plaid shorts and a matching blouse while enjoying a local waterfall. In a stunning black-and-white photograph, she thrust her arms in the air and closed her eyes, with a wide smile spread across her face.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James frequently flaunts her toned body at the beach.

At the beginning of her photo dump, the Cinderella alum spilled out of a pink crop top during an evening on the sand. She capped off her Instagram carousel with several scenic snapshots from the tropical getaway, including a sunset, a sunrise, a rainbow and a journaling session at the beach. "Up with the sun," James captioned the post. Teresa Palmer gushed over her friend in the comments section, writing, "Australia suits you!! 💓💓."

Lily James' October Beach Getaway

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James was all smiles at a local waterfall.

A few weeks prior, James once again indulged in a beach vacation. She showed off her lean physique in a navy, plaid two-piece as she sank into her hip on a beach towel. Elsewhere in the photo dump, the Pam & Tommy star exuded effortless style in a gray tank, black sunglasses and a baseball cap. James included a quote that resonated with her, originally posted by Jana Sojka. The poem read, "We live in half tones / just as we live in blues / never in full light and never in / complete darkness / it is this suspension, this passage / from color to color, from moment to / moment, that reveals the most: / that nothing endures / yet everything leaves a trace." Likewise, she captioned her October 21 post, "Fading into blue."

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James enjoyed time on the beach at night.