OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Lily James
NEWS

Lily James Stuns in Plunging Swimsuit as She Shares Glimpse Inside Her Summer Getaway: Hot Photos

lily james stuns in plunging swimsuit
Source: MEGA;@lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James showed off her summer getaway in stunning Instagram photos, wearing a plunging swimsuit.

Sept. 1 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Lily James is in full summer mode.

The Pam & Tommy star, 36, gave fans a peek at her dreamy Italian getaway with a series of eye-catching photos on Instagram.

In one snap, James wowed in a deep-plunging brown swimsuit while sipping wine against a rocky backdrop. She switched it up with romance vibes in an off-the-shoulder white dress with billowy sleeves, hair pulled back as she gazed down with a soft smile.

Another shot showed her looking effortlessly chic in a strapless taupe dress, leaning against a textured wall with oversized sunglasses.

image of The actress wore a brown swimsuit and sipped wine.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

The actress wore a brown swimsuit and sipped wine.

Keeping the mood playful, the Cinderella alum posed inside holding a bottle of red wine and a fresh pizza, rocking a deep-cut chocolate-brown halter dress.

For a night out, she stunned in a floor-length black gown with a thigh-high slit, standing beside two friends — one in a brown dress and the other in a crisp white suit — making it a stylish trio.

“🍝,” she simply captioned the post.

image of Lily James is enjoying her summer vacation.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James is enjoying her summer vacation.

Over on her Instagram Stories, James revealed she even went apple picking during the trip.

Fans couldn’t get enough in the comments section.

“Hey gorgeous x,” one follower wrote, while another gushed, “❤️ pure love.”

“😍😍😍,” a third added.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram
Lily James
Lily James

image of Lily James spoke about aging and her 30s.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James spoke about aging and her 30s.

James dished about her fitness routine.

"I think it's probably best to work out in the morning to get it out of the way," she told Cosmo UK. "My ultimate top tip is to drag yourself, even if you have to roll yourself out of your bed and into a sit-up – it's really not that bad once you start."

"Just be like 'you can do it' and when you get to the point of breaking, that's when you get fitter. You have to keep a positive mind, you need to push through the pain,” she added.

James recently opened up about aging and how she sees her 30s.

"I sometimes read stuff where women are all, 'In my 30s, I suddenly didn't give a f---, and I had it all figured out.' I'm like, 'Really?'" she admitted.

The Mamma Mia star reflected that "life is finite," and she "only want[s] to do stuff that [she] really care[s] about."

image of The 'Mamma Mia' star treated fans to snaps from her apple-picking day.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

The 'Mamma Mia' star treated fans to snaps from her apple-picking day.

"I want to spend time with the people I love. I want to make the most of this wild and crazy life, so I only want to work on stuff that I really love," she said.

"I hope this doesn't sound bad. I don't need people to know who I am beyond my work," she explained. "I think I can't define myself anymore, or at all, on what other people think I am. That's reserved for me, my friends and family, and my life that I'm building for myself."

