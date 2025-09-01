Lily James Stuns in Plunging Swimsuit as She Shares Glimpse Inside Her Summer Getaway: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In one snap, James wowed in a deep-plunging brown swimsuit while sipping wine against a rocky backdrop. She switched it up with romance vibes in an off-the-shoulder white dress with billowy sleeves, hair pulled back as she gazed down with a soft smile. Another shot showed her looking effortlessly chic in a strapless taupe dress, leaning against a textured wall with oversized sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram The actress wore a brown swimsuit and sipped wine.

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping the mood playful, the Cinderella alum posed inside holding a bottle of red wine and a fresh pizza, rocking a deep-cut chocolate-brown halter dress. For a night out, she stunned in a floor-length black gown with a thigh-high slit, standing beside two friends — one in a brown dress and the other in a crisp white suit — making it a stylish trio.

Article continues below advertisement

“🍝,” she simply captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James is enjoying her summer vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

Over on her Instagram Stories, James revealed she even went apple picking during the trip. Fans couldn’t get enough in the comments section. “Hey gorgeous x,” one follower wrote, while another gushed, “❤️ pure love.” “😍😍😍,” a third added.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James spoke about aging and her 30s.

Article continues below advertisement

James dished about her fitness routine. "I think it's probably best to work out in the morning to get it out of the way," she told Cosmo UK. "My ultimate top tip is to drag yourself, even if you have to roll yourself out of your bed and into a sit-up – it's really not that bad once you start." "Just be like 'you can do it' and when you get to the point of breaking, that's when you get fitter. You have to keep a positive mind, you need to push through the pain,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

James recently opened up about aging and how she sees her 30s. "I sometimes read stuff where women are all, 'In my 30s, I suddenly didn't give a f---, and I had it all figured out.' I'm like, 'Really?'" she admitted. The Mamma Mia star reflected that "life is finite," and she "only want[s] to do stuff that [she] really care[s] about."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram The 'Mamma Mia' star treated fans to snaps from her apple-picking day.

Article continues below advertisement

"I want to spend time with the people I love. I want to make the most of this wild and crazy life, so I only want to work on stuff that I really love," she said.