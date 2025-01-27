Actress Lily James Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Gorgeous Makeup-Free Photos

While the spouses quickly brushed off the drama, West admitted the situation did take a bit of a toll on them.

"I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her. But we do joke about it sometimes," he shared in a 2024 interview.

"Whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity.' Even if we’d just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth," he spilled. "And so when we go out we do sort of say, ‘Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?’"