Actress Lily James Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Gorgeous Makeup-Free Photos
Simply stunning!
Over the weekend, Lily James uploaded a few photos to her Instagram Story to reveal she was enjoying a relaxing trip at the beach.
In the scenic shots, the actress wore a black bikini and a silver necklace while sitting on a tree swing. She was noticeably rocking a fresh, makeup-free face, with her hair styled in messy waves.
It's unclear who accompanied the movie star, 35, on her vacation, though she was most recently romantically linked to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, 43.
James' love life has spun plenty of headlines over the years, as after ending her five-year romance with Pride and Prejudice and Zombies costar Matt Smith, 42, in 2019, it was rumored she was hooking up with married The Pursuit of Love costar Dominic West while filming the project in 2020.
The gossip started in October 2020 after James and West, 55, were photographed having lunch together in Rome, Italy, as in one image, it looked like the actor — who has been married to landscape architect Catherine FitzGerald, 53, since 2010 — was nuzzling into her neck and kissing it.
Other photos showed his hand in her hair while dining out and the two riding on a scooter together while wearing face masks and sunglasses.
Shortly after the photos went viral, The Crown alum addressed the accusations by posting a photo of himself kissing his wife, stating, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."
While the spouses quickly brushed off the drama, West admitted the situation did take a bit of a toll on them.
"I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her. But we do joke about it sometimes," he shared in a 2024 interview.
"Whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity.' Even if we’d just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth," he spilled. "And so when we go out we do sort of say, ‘Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?’"
"It was an absurd situation," the Wire star confessed. "It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids, but there were lighter moments. That was the best that came out of it, really."
On the other hand, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star declined to address the situation in 2021, telling The Guardian, "I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”