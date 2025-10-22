Lily James Sizzles in Skimpy Bikini Amid Costar Pierson Fode Dating Rumors: Photo

Lily James stripped down to a racy swimsuit as dating rumors with Pierson Fode continue to swirl.

James hid her face in a racy selfie, spilling out of a tiny printed top and thong while lounging on the sand.

The actress, 36, stunned in a gingham bikini at a mystery vacation destination on Tuesday, October 21.

Lily James was hot and unbothered on the beach.

She later covered up in a gray tank top, baseball cap and sunglasses while posing in front of the ocean. During her time by the water, she indulged in a holiday read: "Souls on Earth: Exploring Interplanetary Past Lives" by Linda Backman.

In the evening, James walked along the sand, stopping for a selfie in front of the moon with her hair blowing in the wind.

She completed her photo dump with several scenic snapshots of the sky, the sunset, birds and clouds outside the window of an airplane.

"Fading into blue," the movie star captioned her post as Wolf Alice's "The Beach II" played in the background.