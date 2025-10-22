Lily James Sizzles in Skimpy Bikini Amid Costar Pierson Fode Dating Rumors: Photo
Oct. 22 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Lily James was hot and unbothered on the beach.
The actress, 36, stunned in a gingham bikini at a mystery vacation destination on Tuesday, October 21.
James hid her face in a racy selfie, spilling out of a tiny printed top and thong while lounging on the sand.
She later covered up in a gray tank top, baseball cap and sunglasses while posing in front of the ocean. During her time by the water, she indulged in a holiday read: "Souls on Earth: Exploring Interplanetary Past Lives" by Linda Backman.
In the evening, James walked along the sand, stopping for a selfie in front of the moon with her hair blowing in the wind.
She completed her photo dump with several scenic snapshots of the sky, the sunset, birds and clouds outside the window of an airplane.
"Fading into blue," the movie star captioned her post as Wolf Alice's "The Beach II" played in the background.
Lily James' Italy Trip
In late August, James once again enjoyed a luxe vacation as she jetted off to Italy. The star published an Instagram carousel donning an array of eye-catching looks, including a plunging one-piece swimsuit, a white maxi dress, a belly-baring brown halter top and a strapless white frock with billowy sleeves.
Are Lily James and Pierson Fode Dating?
James' most recent getaway comes amid dating rumors with her Swiped costar Pierson Fode. Last month, the alleged couple looked cozy as they strolled through New York City's Central Park. They stopped on some rocks to sip on drinks and soak in the sun together. Likewise, in September, the actors took a stroll through the city side by side.
Fode portrayed James' love interest in Swiped, which was released on September 19 on Hulu. The film follows the 36-year-old's character, Whitney Wolfe Herd, the CEO and founder of Bumble, who became the youngest self-made female billionaire.
Lily James and Pierson Fode's Past Relationships
The Jessie alum was most recently romantically linked to influencer Saxon Sharbino in 2022.
"Happy anniversary @SaxonSharbino. We survived a full rotation around the sun together or 365 planetary rotations," he wrote on social media at the time. "You're the most incredible woman I've ever met. Its difficult to put all my feelings into words of how much I love and adore you. Thank you."
It's unknown whether the stars are still dating.
Fode was also linked to his Dancing With the Stars partner, Sharna Burgess, in 2017, and dated Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List costar Victoria Justice from 2013 to 2015.
Meanwhile, James previously dated actor Jack Fox in 2011 and Matt Smith from 2014 to 2019.