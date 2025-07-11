or
Record-Breaking Adult Creator Lily Phillips Claims to Have Slept With 1,113 Men in Just 12 Hours

Source: MEGA

Adult star Lily Phillips claimed she slept with 1,113 men in just 12 hours.

July 11 2025, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

In a sensational claim that has sent shockwaves through social media, adult content creator Lily Phillips announced she has set a new record by purportedly sleeping with 1,113 men in a single day.

The 23-year-old Phillips, known for her captivating persona on platforms like Fansly, offered behind-the-scenes glimpses of her audacious feat, which she detailed in an Instagram video.

image of Adult content creator Lily Phillips claimed she set a record by sleeping with 1,113 men in one day.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/INSTAGRAM

Adult content creator Lily Phillips claimed she set a record by sleeping with 1,113 men in one day.

"Some of you will be surprised to find out that yes, I actually took no showers in between men. Not even a baby wipe shower," Phillips candidly shared with her followers.

The statement painted a vivid picture of what she described as a "conveyor belt" of encounters. This bold approach to content creation has garnered significant attention, drawing both admiration and skepticism from audiences across digital platforms.

Phillips' endeavor, which took place on June 30, escalates the competitive s-- trend that has gained traction among adult content creators.

The previous record holder, fellow creator Bonnie Blue, asserted in January that she had slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. With Phillips boasting 56 more partners, excitement and questions around the validity and logistics of her claim have proliferated online.

image of Bonnie Blue previously claimed the record with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Blue previously claimed the record with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

"For those of you who have followed me for quite some time now will understand that I've been wanting to do a certain world record," she proclaimed in her Instagram announcement.

After her monumental day, Phillips appeared upbeat despite experiencing residual aches.

"And today, I'm feeling surprisingly good. I mean, I do feel achy but technically I did do physical exercise for 12 hours straight so that kind of makes sense," she maintained in another video, emphasizing the physical exertion required for this record-breaking attempt.

Previously, Phillips had entered the competitive s-- scene in December 2024, completing her first challenge by sleeping with 100 men in one day.

Reflecting on the daunting experience, she expressed emotional struggles related to the pressure of performance.

"It's not for the weak. If I'm honest, it was hard," she recounted during a YouTube documentary, explaining the challenges of intimacy in such a rapid-fire manner.

image of Lily Phillips stayed upbeat after her record attempt.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/INSTAGRAM

Lily Phillips stayed upbeat after her record attempt.

This latest achievement offers a fascinating glimpse into Phillips' ambitions within the arena of adult entertainment. In December 2024, she had expressed aspirations of not just competing but leading the charge in redefining the boundaries of her profession.

"I want to be the first person to be with 1,000 guys in one day," she told the Daily Mail, conveying both excitement and an acknowledgment of the pressures involved in coordination and logistics.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/INSTAGRAM

Lily Phillips’ recent stunt sparked debate about provocative content and its effect on society.

The discourse surrounding competitive s-- and adult content continues to spark discussions about its implications for mental health and well-being.

Medical experts and mental health professionals have voiced concerns regarding the potential risks associated with such "extreme challenge" content. Experts suggest that while the allure of notoriety drives some to engage in these pursuits, the pressures and consequences must not be overlooked.

