'My Body Was Made for This': OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Reveals How Sleeping With 1,113 Men in 12 Hours Was a 'Free-for-All'

The OnlyFans star's recent s-- challenge was almost canceled after she was stopped at the American border.

Lily Phillips Says Sleeping With 1,113 Men Was a 'Free-for-All'

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram The OnlyFans star opened her event from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

During Phillips’ vlog, she explained how her s-- challenge on June 29, was a “free-for-all,” with men coming and going every few minutes. Although she began the day at 11:00 a.m., she said that things started to slow down around 6:00 p.m. before a load of gents showed up to help her finish her “dream” task. She disclosed that to attract suitors for the event, she shared her location in a group chat on Telegram. “That was my biggest concern of the day. Is, like, are we actually gonna get the guys through the door? But oh my God, did they pull through,” Phillips said.

Source: @lillian_phillips/YouTube Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue are actively competing to sleep with as many men in one day as possible.

Lily Phillips 'Took No Showers' On Day of Her S-- Challenge

Source: @lillian_phillips/YouTube Lily Phillips said she didn't take a shower during her s-- stunt.

Despite being intimate with so many people in one day, Phillips admitted she “took no showers in between men,” adding, “Not even a baby wipe shower. It was honestly a conveyor belt.” As for how her body reacted to the excessive intimacy, the OnlyFans model said, “I’m feeling surprisingly good. I mean, I do feel achy, but technically I did do physical exercise for 12 hours straight, so that kind of makes sense.”

Lily Phillips Had Tunnel Vision on Day of S-- Challenge

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram The adult actress said she had tunnel vision the entire day so she could sleep with as many people as possible.

Phillips explained that she had tunnel vision the entire day so she could make it to her goal — she even ditched taking time for herself, saying she only took one break. “I just was like, had blinkers on, and was just trying to be so efficient with it,” she added. “Because I just knew if I wasn’t efficient, it wasn’t gonna get done, and then I’d have to, like, try and do it another day.”

Lily Phillips Was Almost 'Banned' From America

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips said that sleeping with over 1,000 men in one day was her 'New Year's Resolution.'