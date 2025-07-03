'My Body Was Made for This': OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Reveals How Sleeping With 1,113 Men in 12 Hours Was a 'Free-for-All'
In a new YouTube vlog, OnlyFans star Lily Phillips, 23, opened up about her experience of sleeping with 1,113 men in a matter of 12 hours, saying, “My body was made for this.”
The X-rated actress sought to break the world record of having s-- with 1,057 men in one day. The standard was raised by fellow adult entertainer Bonnie Blue when she slept with 1,057 men in six hours back in January.
Lily Phillips Says Sleeping With 1,113 Men Was a 'Free-for-All'
During Phillips’ vlog, she explained how her s-- challenge on June 29, was a “free-for-all,” with men coming and going every few minutes. Although she began the day at 11:00 a.m., she said that things started to slow down around 6:00 p.m. before a load of gents showed up to help her finish her “dream” task.
She disclosed that to attract suitors for the event, she shared her location in a group chat on Telegram. “That was my biggest concern of the day. Is, like, are we actually gonna get the guys through the door? But oh my God, did they pull through,” Phillips said.
Lily Phillips 'Took No Showers' On Day of Her S-- Challenge
Despite being intimate with so many people in one day, Phillips admitted she “took no showers in between men,” adding, “Not even a baby wipe shower. It was honestly a conveyor belt.”
As for how her body reacted to the excessive intimacy, the OnlyFans model said, “I’m feeling surprisingly good. I mean, I do feel achy, but technically I did do physical exercise for 12 hours straight, so that kind of makes sense.”
Lily Phillips Had Tunnel Vision on Day of S-- Challenge
Phillips explained that she had tunnel vision the entire day so she could make it to her goal — she even ditched taking time for herself, saying she only took one break.
“I just was like, had blinkers on, and was just trying to be so efficient with it,” she added. “Because I just knew if I wasn’t efficient, it wasn’t gonna get done, and then I’d have to, like, try and do it another day.”
Lily Phillips Was Almost 'Banned' From America
Although Phillips was dead set on breaking the world record, which was also her 2025 New Year’s resolution, she said she ran into a problem during the planning process.
“I actually got told at the American border that they were gonna ban me from America if I was going there to sleep with 1,000-plus guys,” she spilled. “I didn’t realize sleeping with someone was illegal, but OK.”