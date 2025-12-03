or
Article continues below advertisement
Linda Hamilton, 69, Goes Makeup-Free While Prepping for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 After Speaking Out About Aging: Photos

'Terminator' alum Linda Hamilton, 69, went makeup-free as she underwent a hair transformation to turn into 'Stranger Things' Season 5 villain Dr. Kay.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Linda Hamilton bared it all, going makeup-less as she showed off her transformation into one of Stranger Things Season 5’s villains Dr. Kay.

Hamilton, 69, showed off the dramatic transformation, which showed her shoulder-length hair into a short gray pixie cut. The Terminator actress was barefaced as her hair was styled, giving the camera a thumbs-up once the final look was complete.

Linda Hamilton Went Makeup-Less

image of Linda Hamilton went makeup-less as she transformed into her 'Stranger Things' character, Dr. Kay.
Linda Hamilton went makeup-less as she transformed into her 'Stranger Things' character, Dr. Kay.

“This is what a cold, calculated mind looks like in hair. Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay,” Stranger Things hair designer Sarah Hindsgaul shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 2. “When we started, she had this gorgeous long honey colored hair, but it didn’t feel right for a cold, calculated character. So we built a wig and cut it into a sharp, no-nonsense ’80s shape with real structure and authority.”

Linda Hamilton Made 'Stranger Things' Debut

'Stranger Things' Season 5 premiered on November 26.

Fans watched Hamilton make her Stranger Things debut in the highly anticipated premiere of Season 5 on November 26. Hamilton is no stranger to high-stakes roles, playing Sarah Connor opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984's Terminator and 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Although Hamilton stays in top physical shape to keep up with the intense action scenes, the Home by Christmas actress made headlines last month when she opened up about aging in Hollywood.

'Stranger Things'

Linda Hamilton Talked Aging in Hollywood

Linda Hamilton revealed that she doesn't 'spend a month' on 'trying to look younger.'

"I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever," the Children of the Corn star said in an interview published by AARP’s Movies for Grownups on November 25. "I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I’ve earned. And it tells me so much."

She continued, "There’s also a lot of damage and harm that I’m working with, having done so many stunts and falling on my b--- in fear, there’s a bit of a price to pay.”

Linda Hamilton Has 'No Regrets'

Linda Hamilton is open about her bipolar disorder and depression diagnosis.

Hamilton, who is open about her bipolar disorder and depression diagnosis, said she had "no regrets" about her outlook and has finally found the steadiness she'd been searching for.

"That doesn’t mean that I’m not sad about some of my behaviors in the past, when I was young and out of control and very mentally ill," she explained. "I’m kind of unruffleable. I'm steady. I appreciate where I’ve landed."

