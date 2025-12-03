Linda Hamilton, 69, Goes Makeup-Free While Prepping for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 After Speaking Out About Aging: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hamilton bared it all, going makeup-less as she showed off her transformation into one of Stranger Things Season 5’s villains Dr. Kay. Hamilton, 69, showed off the dramatic transformation, which showed her shoulder-length hair into a short gray pixie cut. The Terminator actress was barefaced as her hair was styled, giving the camera a thumbs-up once the final look was complete.

Linda Hamilton Went Makeup-Less

Source: @sarahhindsgaul/Instagram Linda Hamilton went makeup-less as she transformed into her 'Stranger Things' character, Dr. Kay.

“This is what a cold, calculated mind looks like in hair. Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay,” Stranger Things hair designer Sarah Hindsgaul shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 2. “When we started, she had this gorgeous long honey colored hair, but it didn’t feel right for a cold, calculated character. So we built a wig and cut it into a sharp, no-nonsense ’80s shape with real structure and authority.”

Linda Hamilton Made 'Stranger Things' Debut

Source: MEGA 'Stranger Things' Season 5 premiered on November 26.

Fans watched Hamilton make her Stranger Things debut in the highly anticipated premiere of Season 5 on November 26. Hamilton is no stranger to high-stakes roles, playing Sarah Connor opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984's Terminator and 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Although Hamilton stays in top physical shape to keep up with the intense action scenes, the Home by Christmas actress made headlines last month when she opened up about aging in Hollywood.

Linda Hamilton Talked Aging in Hollywood

Source: MEGA Linda Hamilton revealed that she doesn't 'spend a month' on 'trying to look younger.'

"I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever," the Children of the Corn star said in an interview published by AARP’s Movies for Grownups on November 25. "I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I’ve earned. And it tells me so much." She continued, "There’s also a lot of damage and harm that I’m working with, having done so many stunts and falling on my b--- in fear, there’s a bit of a price to pay.”

Linda Hamilton Has 'No Regrets'

Source: MEGA Linda Hamilton is open about her bipolar disorder and depression diagnosis.