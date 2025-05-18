Lindsay Arnold Says She's 'Obsessed' With Her Daughters Sage and June But Admits Motherhood Can Be 'Messy'
Lindsay Arnold completely understands the internet being in awe of her daughters, Sage, 4, and June, 2.
The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about her eldest child turning into a mini internet sensation and the ups and downs of motherhood while giving advice on how to shop the perfect gifts for loved ones from Hallmark.
Lindsay Arnold Loves Being a Girl Mom
As a fan favorite during her time on DWTS, Arnold's supporters stayed with her when she left the reality television competition series in September 2022 after spending a decade as a professional dancer.
While focusing on motherhood, Arnold began capturing all of Sage's milestones and sharing them to social media. Her success on the internet had already wildly transformed before she and husband Sam Cusick welcomed their younger daughter, June, in May 2023.
When asked her thoughts on Sage growing her own fanbase, the mom-of-two admits: "I'm obsessed with my daughter. One of the funniest things ever is when people are like 'I think she's so cute.' I'm like, 'I totally agree!'"
"[Sage] doesn't really understand all of that, so to me it just means a lot to document these special moments of my life. I'm so excited to look back on all these fun videos and memories that we've been able to make together," Arnold adds.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Shares 'Hardest Thing' About Motherhood
While she's on a hiatus from Dancing With the Stars, Arnold still finds it challenging to manage working, taking care of herself, being present in her marriage and raising her children.
"Balance is probably the hardest thing. I always say to people that one of the hardest things being a mom is finding that balance," she shares. "But, what I've learned is everyone's a little bit different. I'm someone who really appreciates structure, so structuring and scheduling out my days is so helpful."
Lindsay Arnold Says Motherhood 'Doesn't Look Perfect'
Part of the reason Arnold loves the safe space she's created with her social media followers is that she's able to showcase the reality of being a mom.
"I love to share parts of motherhood because I want other people out there to understand that motherhood is wild. It doesn't look perfect. It's messy, but it can be something that's so beautiful as well," she reflects. "There's so many different opinions around motherhood and I just want to make sure I'm this beacon of light of like how special and amazing being a mom to be."
Lindsay Arnold Shows Her Love Through Gifts From Hallmark
One way Arnold shows her nurturing and loving nature to those who are important to her is through gift giving.
"I've always been the kind of person who really feels it's necessary to create meaningful and thoughtful gifts that help the people in your life feel seen. It's so important to me, specifically for the people I love, to feel seen and feel appreciated," she expresses. "That's why I love Hallmark so much. Because with the variety they have in their cards, their gifts, you truly can find something for anyone in your life."
Arnold continues: "It's just one-stop shop for meaningful, thoughtful gifts and cards and I'm so grateful to be partnering with them."
