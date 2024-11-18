Lindsay Arnold Says the Door Is 'Never Closed' on Returning to 'DWTS': 'It's Really About How I'm Feeling'

In the meantime, Lindsay's daughters seem to also take after their mama as they love dancing. "Sage, my oldest, just turned four, and then my youngest daughter is 18 months, and she is rapidly learning. She's starting to say a new word every single day, which is really fun. Life is pretty crazy, I'm not going to lie! I'm starting to understand carpool life more," she said. "Sage is on the dance team, and she's doing gymnastics. It's really fun. There's a part of me that is like, 'Please do it,' but then I'm also like if she doesn't love it, I'm not going to push her into that. But so far she loves it and it's nice."

Every morning, the girls and Lindsay, who was a pro on DWTS from 2013 to 2021, "go downstairs to the costume bin, put on dresses" and move around.

"We just sing and dance. It's a show all the time, and it's the best!" she continued. "Since becoming a mom, I now understand how quickly time passes by. I feel genuinely time goes by faster when you have children because everything is changing so quickly. I just know I'll never get this time back. I don't want to miss any second of it! It's been so special to have this time with them and be there for them. It's so crazy how fast they learn, change and adapt. I'm so grateful I get to be with them."