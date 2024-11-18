Lindsay Arnold Says the Door Is 'Never Closed' on Returning to 'DWTS': 'It's Really About How I'm Feeling'
Though Lindsay Arnold decided to take a step back from Dancing With the Stars to focus on her two daughters — Sage, 4, and June, 18 months — and her husband, Sam Cusick, she isn't ruling out coming back one day.
"Honestly, I don't think it's ever closed, and I don't know if I could ever say it's closed. It's really about how I'm feeling and where I'm at in my life. Am I feeling that itch to go back? Am I feeling content with where I'm at? I didn't feel that this season. I was very content still with my life, but we'll see where I'm at next season. It really is a constantly changing thing," the dancer, 30, who has partnered with Diamond Crystal Salt to share her favorite holiday hosting tips, recipes and ways to elevate any gathering with ease, exclusively told OK! at Diamond Crystal Salt’s culinary Friendsgiving on Thursday, November 14.
Since the blonde babe's sister Rylee Arnold, who is partnered with Stephen Nedoroscik, is currently on Season 33, she is thrilled to be tuning in each week. "I will say watching Ry do this show that brought me so much joy and excitement to my life is so fulfilling for me," she gushed. "I've loved being a cheerleader. It's so cool because I know exactly what she's going through and doing, and I know how life-changing every moment can be. I'm so grateful I get to watch her do it as well."
Of course, Lindsay wants her sister and the Olympian to win, but she feels like everyone is so "good" this season.
"Everyone has had a frontrunner moment. I'm like, 'They could win, no, they could win!' I think we have a group where it's like any of them could win, and I think people would be excited about it. It's really special," she said of this past season. "It really is anyone's game! I'm excited to see what happens. I don't miss an episode. If I'm not there, I'm at home in my seat!"
The mom-of-two, who is based in Utah, noted how she tries to fly to California every other week to watch her sister compete. "It's been so fun. We're all so close. We love each other, support each other, and I'm so lucky," she said of the cast and crew.
- Lindsay Arnold Is 'So Beyond Happy' For Julianne Hough After She Scores New Hosting Gig On 'Dancing With the Stars': 'The Most Perfect Match'
- 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Rylee Arnold Is 'Going for' the Mirrorball Trophy This Season With 'Best' Partner Stephen Nedoroscik
- Derek Hough Reveals Who He Was 'Blown Away' By During This Season Of 'DWTS' — And Who He's 'Rooting' For To Win The Mirrorball Trophy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the meantime, Lindsay's daughters seem to also take after their mama as they love dancing. "Sage, my oldest, just turned four, and then my youngest daughter is 18 months, and she is rapidly learning. She's starting to say a new word every single day, which is really fun. Life is pretty crazy, I'm not going to lie! I'm starting to understand carpool life more," she said. "Sage is on the dance team, and she's doing gymnastics. It's really fun. There's a part of me that is like, 'Please do it,' but then I'm also like if she doesn't love it, I'm not going to push her into that. But so far she loves it and it's nice."
Every morning, the girls and Lindsay, who was a pro on DWTS from 2013 to 2021, "go downstairs to the costume bin, put on dresses" and move around.
"We just sing and dance. It's a show all the time, and it's the best!" she continued. "Since becoming a mom, I now understand how quickly time passes by. I feel genuinely time goes by faster when you have children because everything is changing so quickly. I just know I'll never get this time back. I don't want to miss any second of it! It's been so special to have this time with them and be there for them. It's so crazy how fast they learn, change and adapt. I'm so grateful I get to be with them."
Fortunately, the girls are well-adjusted and aren't picky eaters, which makes it easy on Lindsay, who is more of the "cooker" in the household.
"I try to cook at home three to four nights a week. I used to hate it, but now I really enjoy it. I love the sense of control, especially since having kids. I'm aware of what I'm feeding them and what they're eating."
Since the TV personality is putting the recipes together, she uses Diamond Crystal Salt because there's no additives. "There's nothing shady in there," she said of teaming up with the brand. "It made me feel really good knowing that I'm seasoning with things that I feel good about giving to my kids."
"I'm all about easy, simple, healthy meals and finding ingredients that support that and make it easy to have my food taste good," she added. "I don't have a lot of time to do all the things, but finding Diamond Crystal Salt was such a hack for me. I could immediately taste the difference, and I never thought I would actually say that! I feel like I was the one who was skeptical, but I can taste the difference. The flavor is incredible, and something I love about it is I find myself needing to use less, but finding more flavor in my dishes. Seasoning is such an important part of cooking. It's great to be here with them tonight. I love that I'm able to partner with them. We get to do a fun cooking night, and we get to celebrate Friendsgiving. It's everything I love in one place!"