Lindsay Arnold Stuns in Tiny Bikini on Birthday Trip Ahead of Undergoing B----- Augmentation Surgery: See the Hot Photos

In the upload, the blonde beauty — who recently revealed she would be undergoing a b----- augmentation in 2025 —posed in a brown and white croquet bikini, featuring a starfish on one cup and a shell on the other. The Dancing with the Stars pro’s toned ab, legs and arms were on full display as she stood behind some foliage.

“Birthday weekend has begun ✨,” she penned alongside the snapshots from the dreamy vacation spot.