Lindsay Arnold Stuns in Tiny Bikini on Birthday Trip Ahead of Undergoing B----- Augmentation Surgery: See the Hot Photos
Lindsay Arnold is one hot mama!
On Saturday, January 11, the 31-year-old mother-of-two shared a series of bikini photos showing off her fit figure while on a birthday trip to Cabo, Mexico.
In the upload, the blonde beauty — who recently revealed she would be undergoing a b----- augmentation in 2025 —posed in a brown and white croquet bikini, featuring a starfish on one cup and a shell on the other. The Dancing with the Stars pro’s toned ab, legs and arms were on full display as she stood behind some foliage.
“Birthday weekend has begun ✨,” she penned alongside the snapshots from the dreamy vacation spot.
Additionally, Arnold showed off her curves in a black and white bikini on her Instagram story. The TV personality wrote, “Time for breakfast and pool,” alongside the sultry mirror selfie.
Arnold was accompanied by her husband, Sam Cusick, on the trip. The pair — who tied the knot in 2015 — share daughters Sage and June.
As OK! previously reported, Arnold’s steamy snaps came after she announced she’d be going under the knife in a December 26, 2024, video.
“My Christmas present this year is that I’m getting a b------ augmentation,” the dancer said while putting on makeup.
“Guys, I’m freaking out … but I’m also so excited,” she shared. “That is happening in, like, a little over two weeks.”
“I’m turning 31 on January 11, and Sam and I are going to Mexico for a little getaway,” Arnold revealed. “We’re doing three nights and then we get home. The next day, I am getting my b----- augmentation. I am also getting a lift.”
Arnold noted how she’s had to make "so many decisions" thus far regarding the surgery, adding, “It’s hard that you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices.”
The social media star said she “always” wanted the procedure and any hate comments would not faze her.
“I get it. … If it’s not for you, it’s not for you," she stated.
In response to the clip, tons of fans were supportive of Arnold’s decision.
"Sis we are interested!!! At least I am," one person penned, to which she replied, "Ok yay."
"Tell us all the deets!" another user stated, while a third added, "Was not expecting this announcement!! So happy for you."
Others were curious if the surgery meant Arnold and Cusick were done expanding their family.
"Yes share all what made you decide to do now instead of another baby?" someone asked, as another wondered, "Does this mean your sweet family is complete?"