'DWTS' Alum Lindsay Arnold Reveals She's Getting a 'B----- Augmentation' and Lift in 2025: 'I'm Freaking Out'

Lindsay Arnold revealed some big news: she will be going under the knife in 2025.

“My Christmas present this year is that I’m getting a b------ augmentation,” the dancer, 30, said in a TikTok video, which was posted on Thursday, December 26, as she put on makeup.

“Guys, I’m freaking out … but I’m also so excited,” she added. “That is happening in, like, a little over two weeks.”