'DWTS' Alum Lindsay Arnold Reveals She's Getting a 'B----- Augmentation' and Lift in 2025: 'I'm Freaking Out'
Lindsay Arnold revealed some big news: she will be going under the knife in 2025.
“My Christmas present this year is that I’m getting a b------ augmentation,” the dancer, 30, said in a TikTok video, which was posted on Thursday, December 26, as she put on makeup.
“Guys, I’m freaking out … but I’m also so excited,” she added. “That is happening in, like, a little over two weeks.”
The blonde babe, who shares daughters Sage and June with husband Sam Cusik, said the procedure will take place when she gets back from a birthday trip next month.
“I’m turning 31 on January 11, and Sam and I are going to Mexico for a little getaway,” Arnold shared. “We’re doing three nights and then we get home. The next day, I am getting my b----- augmentation. I am also getting a lift.”
The Dancing With the Stars alum noted she's had to many "so many decisions" thus far.
She said, “It’s hard that you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Arnold, who said she has "always" wanted to get this procedure done, knows not everyone will agree with her, she isn't fazed by the haters.
“I get it. … If it’s not for you, it’s not for you," she said.
However, most users want to hear more about her journey.
"Sis we are interested!!! At least I am," one person wrote, to which she replied, "Ok yay."
Another said, "Tell us all the deets!" while a third added, "Was not expecting this announcement!! So happy for you."
One fan asked how she'll "explain" this to her kids, to which she quipped, “Hahaha not sure how I will either quite yet."
Some wondered if this means Arnold is done expanding her family. "Yes share all what made you decide to do now instead of another baby?" one person asked, while another inquired, "Does this mean your sweet family is complete?"
This past summer, Arnold said felt like she and Cusik are "definitely missing a child in our family."
“I can’t even tell you how many times I go to leave the house and go, ‘Oh we forgot,’ and feel like I forgot a child,” she said in a TikTok video in August. “Or when I look at a family photo, I’m like, ‘Wait, where?’ And then I realize I’m like, ‘No, that’s all of our kids.’”
Arnold still wants "one more kid," but she and her hubby will "see how we’re feeling after that,” she teased.