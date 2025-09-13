EXCLUSIVE How Racing Driver Lindsay Brewer Is 'Breaking Barriers' on the Track — and Looking Good While Doing It Source: RAFA Racing Club Lindsay Brewer was recently named Motorsport.com's Most Influential Female Racecar Driver. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 13 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Lindsay Brewer is proving that speed and style aren’t mutually exclusive — and she's best dressed while doing it. The professional racing driver has won over the hearts of young girls around the world as she proves women can embrace their feminine aesthetic while still conquering a male-dominated sport through grit, determination and being authentically herself. Recently named Motorsport.com's Most Influential Female Racecar Driver, Brewer exclusively chats with OK! about how she's "breaking barriers" in her industry without giving up her passions for fashion and social media stardom.

Source: RAFA Racing Club The professional racecar driver is changing the narrative for women in her field.

Brewer, who is currently racing with Rafa Racing Club, learned her love for racing at the young age of 11 after getting behind the wheel of a go-kart for the very first time. Now, she's made it to the big leagues — competing in Indy NXT by IndyCar and campaigning to compete at the highest level of open-wheel racing, something only done by a few women before her. "Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always had a competitive spirit, and from the moment I sat in a go-kart, I was hooked," Brewer tells OK!. "The speed and adrenaline all felt natural to me. I knew pretty early on that I wanted this to be more than just a hobby. The first time I won a race I knew this is what I always wanted to do."

Lindsay Brewer Reveals 'Biggest Challenge' as Female Racecar Driver

Source: MEGA Lindsay Brewer is passionate about both racing and fashion.

While Brewer knew who she wanted to be at a young age, she still had to face the obstacles of simply being a woman in a male-dominated field. "One of the biggest challenges has been breaking through the stereotypes — the idea that women can’t be fast, competitive, or taken seriously in motorsport," she admits. "I’ve had to work twice as hard to prove I belong, but I let my performance do the talking. I focus on improving every time I get behind the wheel and pursuing my goals." Fortunately, the blonde beauty notes there's "been a positive trajectory of inclusion for women in motorsport, which has been very positive to see." She continues: "Series like F1 Academy have been a great step in the right direction. I still believe there needs to be more investment and opportunities for women in motorsport to get involved at a younger age, and this is something I really want to be a part of."

Lindsay Brewer Tries to 'Be the Role Model' She Once 'Needed'

Source: @lindsaymariebrewer/Instagram Lindsay Brewer is inspiring young girls to not be 'put in a box.'

Brewer couldn't be prouder of where she is today, especially when she remembers being a young girl "who didn’t see many women in racing." "I try to be the role model I once needed," she says. "I share my journey even the parts that aren’t always positive. I want them to see that anything is possible if you set your mind to it. You can chase a dream, even if the world tells you it’s not for you." Plus, Brewer didn't let her love for racing end her passion for fashion. "I have always loved both racing and fashion ever since I can remember. Although racing is a male-dominant sport and industry, I still love to be feminine and showcase my style in my day to day life. I don’t like being put into a box, and I want to show my audience that I can still be a bad a-- driver but also look good doing it," she declares.

Source: RAFA Racing Club Lindsay Brewer isn't afraid to showcase her feminine side in a male-dominated sport.