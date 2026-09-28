Lindsay Clancy Alleged Copycat Corie Walsh’s Chilling Facebook Posts Show Son’s 'Sheer Terror' Before Alleged Murder

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Lindsay Clancy's alleged copycat, Corie Walsh, shared never-before-seen Facebook photos of her son Barrett before his death, including a Christmas Eve post that drew attention to his expression. "PSA: There was no harming of [Barrett] while posing for photos despite the look of sheer terror on his face," Walsh addressed his expression in the caption. Per TMZ, one set of photos even showed Barrett posing with his siblings in matching pajamas on Christmas Eve. The post was among several photos Walsh shared of Barrett, including birthday memories. The Illinois mother, who was allegedly obsessed with the Clancy trial, has been accused of killing her 2-year-old son.

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Corie Walsh Reflected on Her Son's Childhood

Source: CORIE WALSH/FACEBOOK Corie Walsh shared Christmas Eve photos of Barrett alongside his siblings in matching pajamas.

Walsh also shared photos of Barrett around his birthday and called him Bear in the post. She reflected on the changes she had seen in her son since he became a big brother. "He's grown leaps and bounds since becoming a big brother but still rests his head on my shoulder, when I'm carrying him up for bed, reminding me of how little he is," she wrote. Per the outlet, the posts also contrasted with the allegations surrounding Walsh. A former high school friend previously described her as "beautiful, kind, intelligent, talented and giving" as a teenager.

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Source: CORIE WALSH/FACEBOOK Corie Walsh shared photos of her son Barrett in Facebook posts before his death.

The case included other allegations involving Walsh's family, according to a court petition previously reviewed by People. Prosecutors alleged Walsh expressed an intent to kill her other children, including her infant, as well as her husband when he returned home. A neighbor who discovered Barrett alerted police about what she saw inside the home. The neighbor told officers Walsh's eyes appeared dilated and that she gave a "weird giggle."

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Source: @NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE Barrett's body was discovered by two children who lived at the home, according to prosecutors.

Officers reportedly found Walsh in a bathtub "surrounded by b----- water," according to the petition. Witnesses told police that Walsh had also become "very invested" in the Clancy trial. The case was in jury deliberations around the time of Barrett's death. Hours before Barrett was found dead, Walsh allegedly sent a message in a group chat saying, "It was manslaughter, please help I’m really freaking out," NBC Chicago previously reported.

Barrett Was Found Dead Inside the Family Home

Source: @NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE Police responded to the home on September 1 after Barrett was found unresponsive.