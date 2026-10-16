TRUE CRIME NEWS Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Case Says Lawyer's Actions Made Him 'Scared' to the Point of Being Targeted Source: FOX NEWS / YOUTUBE Michael Desronvil was the lone juror who voted to convict Lindsay Clancy. Brittany Vincent Oct. 16 2026, Updated 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Desronvil, the lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy murder trial, said her defense attorney put a target on his back. Desronvil told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany in an interview that aired on Thursday, October 15, that he felt “scared” after Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, asked the judge to authorize an investigation into him.

Article continues below advertisement

Reddington Wants to Review the Juror’s Phone Data

Source: EDWARD PALTZIK AND TYLER COX Defense attorney Kevin Reddington asked the court to review Desronvil’s cellphone data.

Desronvil, 48, of Bridgewater, Mass., was the only juror who voted to convict Clancy of murder, and Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on Friday, September 4. The other 11 jurors believed she was not criminally responsible because of mental illness. After the mistrial, Reddington called Desronvil an “obstructionist” and filed a motion asking the court to review his cellphone data usage between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on each day of deliberations. He also asked that Desronvil answer questions about how truthful he was on his jury questionnaire. A hearing on the request was postponed after Desronvil hired his own attorney, according to a report.

Article continues below advertisement

Desronvil Said Being Called ‘He’ Made Him Easier to Identify

Source: AP Desronvil was one of three men on the 12-person jury.

Desronvil told McEnany that Reddington kept referring to the holdout juror as “he” while addressing the judge in court. Desronvil was one of only three men on the 12-person jury, and he said that detail helped people with bad intentions narrow down who he was, identify him, and potentially cause trouble at his home. Even so, Desronvil said he never received any physical threats. He said he would serve on a jury again if he were called.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The 911 Call Was ‘Surreal’ to Hear

Source: MEGA Desronvil said Patrick Clancy’s 911 call was 'surreal' to hear.

During the interview, Desronvil also talked about hearing the 911 call that Clancy’s then-husband, Patrick Clancy, made after finding their three children in January 2023. Michael described the experience as “surreal” and said Patrick sounded desperate and in pain during the call. Patrick has since remarried, and he and his wife, Rachel Danis, are expecting a baby. In a preview of the interview released on Wednesday, October 14, Michael said, “There were moments that were tense as we were deliberating,” and he told the host he had no reasonable doubt. He has also pushed back on claims from other jurors that he ignored reasonable doubt, saying he believed Lindsay carefully planned the killings and was “methodical” in what he called the “execution” of her children. Other jurors have accused him of refusing to change his vote despite allegedly admitting he had doubts about the case. Foreperson Roni Carlson said Michael “admitted he had reasonable doubt,” and juror Paula Devlin called him “arrogant.”

Lindsay Is Due Back in Court in November

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy is due back in court on Monday, November 2.