TRUE CRIME NEWS Lindsay Clancy Juror Speaks Out About 'Tense' Deliberations and Why He Refused to Budge Source: EDWARD PALTZIK AND TYLER COX Michael Desronvil was the lone juror who voted to convict Lindsay Clancy. Brittany Vincent Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:20 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Michael Desronvil, the lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial, said deliberations got heated but that he never had reasonable doubt about her guilt. “There were moments that were tense as we were deliberating,” Desronvil said in his first televised interview, a preview of which was released on Wednesday, October 14.

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Desronvil Denied Having Reasonable Doubt

Source: AP Desronvil said there were 'moments that were tense' during deliberations.

Desronvil, 48, of Bridgewater, Mass., was the only juror who voted to convict Clancy of murder in the strangling deaths of her three young children. The other 11 jurors believed she was not criminally responsible because of mental illness, and Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on Friday, September 4, after seven days of deliberations. When Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany asked Desronvil whether he had reasonable doubt, he answered, “No.” That contradicts claims from other jurors, including foreperson Roni Carlson, who said Desronvil “admitted he had reasonable doubt,” according to a report. During deliberations, Carlson sent the judge a note complaining that one juror wasn’t following the court’s instructions on reasonable doubt, and juror Paula Devlin described Desronvil as “arrogant.”

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He Called the Killings ‘Methodical’

Source: AP Jury foreperson Roni Carlson said Desronvil 'admitted he had reasonable doubt.'

Desronvil said he believed Clancy was “methodical” in what he called the “execution” of her children. “That was really big for me, you know, from watching the video and also listening in the courtroom,” he said. “The thought process that goes behind… to fulfill the commitment of doing that.” He declined to share specifics. In a previous interview, he said that on the first day of deliberations, eight jurors believed Clancy was not guilty by reason of insanity and that late in deliberations, only he and one other juror still believed she was guilty. “I had a lot of evidence to back up my claim,” Desronvil said. “But because out of respect for the other jurors in the court system, I will put that to sleep for now until, you know, they go through the process.”

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The 911 Call Stuck With Him

Source: AP Patrick Clancy’s 911 call affected Desronvil.

Desronvil said the 911 call that Clancy’s then-husband, Patrick Clancy, made after finding the children affected him. “Hearing the pain in his voice, hearing the desperation from that clip,” he said, calling the experience “surreal.” He also spoke about Lindsay and Patrick’s children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, whom he calls “the three angels.” “I have a daughter myself that’s five years old,” he said. “So seeing these three kids, it’s emotional. You can see the innocence, the pure joy in them. It’s hard to just take that away.”

Lindsay’s Lawyer Wants an Inquiry Into the Juror

Source: AP Defense attorney Kevin Reddington called Desronvil an 'obstructionist.'