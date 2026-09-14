Organizer Says Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Aims to Support His Security, Attorneys and Lost Wages

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A fundraiser for the lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder case has raised $110,820 toward its $150,000 goal, at the time of writing. The GiveSendGo campaign, titled "Stand With the Juror," was started by Tom Hennessey and organized to help with the costs the unidentified juror could face following his role in the mistrial. The campaign said the money was meant to help with the juror's security, attorneys, and lost wages if he faced consequences connected to the case. "We're not letting this slide," the statement read.

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Source: @LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK The 'GiveSendGo' campaign sought support for the juror's legal and security costs in the Lindsay Clancy case.

The page then detailed the organizer's account of the case. "Lindsay Clancy strangled her children. Cora was 5. Dawson was 3. Callan was 8 months old. Her lawyer stood up in court and admitted she used exercise bands to kill them in the basement after she sent her husband out for takeout," the fundraiser statement said. "Two were dead when he got home. The baby died three days later. The only argument left was whether three homicides should count," the statement added. The organizer also addressed the defense's focus during the trial. "The country got the full TikTok-diagnostics package. Postpartum. Psychosis. Voices. Trauma. A stack of pill bottles and a sad playlist," the statement read. "The SSRI-medicated mob ran cover like this was a self-care story instead of a triple child killing. They wanted a diagnosis, not a verdict. They wanted her sick, not guilty. They wanted three dead kids memory-holed so nobody had to say the words mother and murderer in the same sentence," it continued.

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Fundraiser Organizer Takes Aim At Lindsay Clancy Defense

Source: @LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK Lindsay Clancy's case drew strong criticism from the fundraiser organizer.

The statement continued with another criticism of the case. "If a father does this, he’s a monster by lunch. No mental health talk. No pill-bottle excuses. No entertainment of feelings. A man kills his kids and the country wants him buried. A woman does it and half the country starts writing her a medical alibi. Personal responsibility for thee, never for her," the statement said.

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Juror Remained Firm During Deliberations

Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Lindsay Clancy's jury reached an 11-1 deadlock after more than 38 hours of deliberations in her murder case.

Per TMZ, Clancy's jury reached an 11-1 deadlock after more than 38 hours of deliberations earlier this month. The holdout juror did not agree with the other 11 jurors' position that Clancy should be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility for the deaths of her three children.

Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Kevin Reddington represented Lindsay Clancy and asked the judge to remove the holdout juror from the panel.