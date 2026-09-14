Organizer Says Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Aims to Support His Security, Attorneys and Lost Wages
Sept. 14 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET
A fundraiser for the lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder case has raised $110,820 toward its $150,000 goal, at the time of writing.
The GiveSendGo campaign, titled "Stand With the Juror," was started by Tom Hennessey and organized to help with the costs the unidentified juror could face following his role in the mistrial.
The campaign said the money was meant to help with the juror's security, attorneys, and lost wages if he faced consequences connected to the case.
"We're not letting this slide," the statement read.
The page then detailed the organizer's account of the case.
"Lindsay Clancy strangled her children. Cora was 5. Dawson was 3. Callan was 8 months old. Her lawyer stood up in court and admitted she used exercise bands to kill them in the basement after she sent her husband out for takeout," the fundraiser statement said.
"Two were dead when he got home. The baby died three days later. The only argument left was whether three homicides should count," the statement added.
The organizer also addressed the defense's focus during the trial.
"The country got the full TikTok-diagnostics package. Postpartum. Psychosis. Voices. Trauma. A stack of pill bottles and a sad playlist," the statement read.
"The SSRI-medicated mob ran cover like this was a self-care story instead of a triple child killing. They wanted a diagnosis, not a verdict. They wanted her sick, not guilty. They wanted three dead kids memory-holed so nobody had to say the words mother and murderer in the same sentence," it continued.
Fundraiser Organizer Takes Aim At Lindsay Clancy Defense
The statement continued with another criticism of the case.
"If a father does this, he’s a monster by lunch. No mental health talk. No pill-bottle excuses. No entertainment of feelings. A man kills his kids and the country wants him buried. A woman does it and half the country starts writing her a medical alibi. Personal responsibility for thee, never for her," the statement said.
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- Lindsay Clancy Murder Case Officially Declared a Mistrial After Emergency Bid Is Denied
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Juror Remained Firm During Deliberations
Per TMZ, Clancy's jury reached an 11-1 deadlock after more than 38 hours of deliberations earlier this month.
The holdout juror did not agree with the other 11 jurors' position that Clancy should be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility for the deaths of her three children.
Several jurors later spoke publicly about the deliberations and criticized the holdout's position.
One juror also made a claim about the holdout's conduct during deliberations.
The juror alleged that the holdout mimicked the children's strangulation using an exercise band and a water bottle.
Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, previously asked the judge to remove the juror from the panel.
However, the judge ultimately allowed the juror to remain, and the jury later failed to reach a unanimous verdict.