What Happens to Lindsay Clancy After Her Triple-Murder Trial Ended in a Mistrial?

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The latest major turn in Lindsay Clancy's triple-murder trial has left the high-profile case in legal limbo. After nearly six weeks of testimony and seven days of deliberations, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Clancy's trial, which sought to determine whether the Massachusetts mother was criminally responsible for the 2023 strangulation deaths of the three children she shared with ex-husband Patrick Clancy — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan. "Alright. Members of the jury, at this point, I'm going to declare that the jury is deadlocked," the judge said on September 4. "And I'm gonna declare a mistrial." Lindsay was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children after previously admitted strangling her kids on January 24, 2023. However, her defense, led by Attorney Kevin Reddington, argued she was not criminally responsible because she was struggling with postpartum psychosis at the time. Here's what happens next in the case.

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Why Did Lindsay Clancy's Trial End in a Mistrial?

Source: AP A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial in Lindsay Clancy's triple-murder case.

A total of 18 jurors were seated for Lindsay's trial, with 12 selected to deliberate and six serving as alternates. Following lengthy deliberations, the 12-member jury repeatedly told the judge it could not reach a unanimous decision and remained deadlocked. "It is with a heavy heart that we report we are unable to come to a unanimous decision and will not be able to," the judge read from one jury note. Judge William added, "Under the statute and the case law, I don't feel I have any choice but to declare a mistrial at this time." Before the mistrial was declared, prosecutor Jennifer Sprague detailed concerns that had emerged during deliberations. She said jurors initially sent a note stating one member was unable to follow the judge's instructions on reasonable doubt and asking how they should proceed. The judge questioned each juror individually, and all said they were able to proceed following his instructions. However, the jury later sent another note saying the same juror had "made statements acknowledging doubt, but refuses to apply it to the verdict, as the law states. This is why we cannot come to a unanimous decision," said Jennifer. Judge William gave the defense one hour to file an emergency appeal before formally declaring a mistrial. He then said he hoped to retry the case later in the fall and scheduled a status conference for the end of the month. Meanwhile, Lindsay's lawyer said he wanted the retrial to begin as soon as possible — ideally within the next few weeks. "My thinking is to try it sooner rather than later, but I'm not sure that sooner," the judge responded, adding he'd check his and the courthouse's schedules.

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How Did Lindsay Clancy and Her Ex-Husband React to the Mistrial?

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Source: @CourtTV/YouTube; AP Lindsay Clancy's three children died on January 24, 2023.

After the judge declared a mistrial due to a hung jury, Kevin told reporters outside the courtroom the prosecution "doesn't have a case" and "was crushed" at trial. "This is not a time for gloating, bragging, expressing victory," he said. "It's a very sad case. (Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy) Cruz knows that he was crushed. He doesn't have a case." Kevin also praised Lindsay, describing her as a "fantastic, wonderful individual" and "so brave, so awesome." Noting that what Lindsay endured during the trial was "not right," the attorney added, "She grieves the loss of those three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Every time somebody had something to say about those young kids, Lindsay would smile and say, 'I'm glad.' She wants them to be remembered." Meanwhile, Patrick's attorney David Meier shared a statement following the decision, saying, "Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance." The statement, per CBS News, continued, "The loss of Patrick's children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure. The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful — for Patrick, for his family, and for all us."

What Happens Next for Lindsay Clancy After the Mistrial?

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy is facing three counts of first-degree murder for the 2023 strangulation deaths of her children.