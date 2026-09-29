Lindsay Clancy Lawyer Kevin Reddington Slams Donald Trump's Allies' 'Outlandish Comments' Calling for Accused Killer's 'Execution'

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, is singing a much different tune about President Donald Trump these days. In a Tuesday, September 29, court hearing, weeks after Reddington opened up the possibility of the president pardoning his client, he slammed "outlandish comments" over Clancy's possible "execution," saying they were coming from "President Trump all the way down."

Article continues below advertisement

Reddington Bashes Politicians' Statements on Trial

Source: AP Reddington brought Trump up in court on September 29.

The lawyer was in the midst of requesting birfurcation of the case, which is separating the case into two distinct parts. He explained to Judge William Sullivan that the nationwide circus surrounding the case impacted his ability to best represent his client. "Now, many, many laypeople have difficulty understanding the concept of the bifurcation and say, ‘Well, you know, she admitted that she did it, so she’s guilty. And therefore she’s just guilty,'" Reddington stated. He continued, "And then they go off on a tangent about all of these horrific allegations, you know, that she’s a demon and she’s possessed and she should be executed, and this is coming from politicians, you know, from President Trump all the way down." Clancy admitted to killing her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, but argued in court that she should not be held criminally responsible due to being in the midst of severe postpartum psychosis. The case was declared a mistrial after one juror did not agree to acquit Clancy.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Never Called for Clancy to Be Executed

Source: MEGA Trump only speculated on Clancy's punishment but never brought up the death penalty.

Trump has actually never called for Clancy to be executed. When the mistrial in her case was declared on September 4, Trump revealed he was following the case, but only speculated on what punishment Clancy will face. "Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can't be worse," he expressed. "But you'll find out what the price to pay is. There'll be a price. It's going to be mental institution or jail or something." Weeks later, when asked about Reddington's suggestion that he pardon Clancy, he said, "It's a very sad situation, There is no winner there. There is no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead. So, I don't know. It's actually a state situation, you know, not a federal."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Other Conservatives Have Called for the Death Penalty

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz said Clancy should go to 'death row.'

Other conservative politicians have been less diplomatic. Senator Ted Cruz was aghast at the mistrial ruling, and argued, "If a psychopath murders three children, they should, at a very minimum, spend the rest of their life in jail, if not go to death row." Rep. Nancy Mace also said Clancy should face the death penalty: "It should be a warning to women everywhere – don't kill your kids. If people can get away with murdering children, what else can they do?"

The Next Hearing Is November 2

Source: AP Judge Sullivan told both parties to be prepared for a new trial date at the next hearing.