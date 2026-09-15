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Rep. Nancy Mace Thinks Lindsay Clancy Should 'Get the Death Penalty' and Have a 'Public Execution' After Mistrial

Nancy Mace,Lindsay Clancy
Source: MEGA

Rep. Nancy Mace recently called for the public execution of Lindsay Clancy after her triple murder case ended in a mistrial.

Sept. 15 2026, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

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Rep. Nancy Mace recently called for the public execution of Lindsay Clancy, stating she "should face the death penalty" following a mistrial in her high-profile murder case.

Speaking about the case with TMZ, the South Carolina Republican criticized the defense's focus on Clancy's physical state, saying, "He wants sympathy for his client being in a wheelchair. Her children are dead. She should be dead too."

"She should get the death penalty. It should be public; it should be a public execution,” she continued, adding that Clancy “deserves nothing less” than such a punishment.

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Nancy Mace Wants Lindsay Clancy to Be Executed

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Nancy Mace
Source: MEGA

Nancy Mace thinks Lindsay Clancy should receive the death penalty.

Mace added that she was indifferent to the specific method of execution, stating, “It could be by firearm, it could be the electric chair; I don’t really care,” while asserting it would serve as a deterrent or a “warning to women everywhere [that] you don’t kill your kids.”

Mace also publicly defended the lone holdout juror who prevented a unanimous verdict, condemning the online vilification and safety threats targeted at them.

The Republican lawmaker's comments came shortly after Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in the trial of the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children in 2023.

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Inside the Case

Nancy Mace,Lindsay Clancy
Source: MEGA

Nancy Mace called for Lindsay Clancy to have a public execution.

Before the mistrial, the jury revealed they were deadlocked 11-1.

The vast majority of the jurors favored an acquittal by reason of insanity, citing severe postpartum psychosis. Clancy remains in custody at a psychiatric facility, and Plymouth County prosecutors have not yet announced whether they intend to pursue a retrial.

Before her recent calls for a public execution, Mace had been a vocal critic of Clancy and her defense strategy throughout the trial.

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Lindsay Clancy

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'You Cannot Blame This Murder on Anyone or Anything Else'

Nancy Mace
Source: MEGA

Nancy Mace doesn't think Lindsay Clancy's postpartum psychosis claim should get her 'a get-out-of-jail-free card.'

Following a September 2 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mace wrote on Facebook: "If postpartum mental illness becomes a get-out-of-jail-free card for murdering your children, then by that logic, anyone diagnosed with it should lose custody of their kids."

In the same statement, she added, "You cannot blame this murder on anyone or anything else."

In early September, she argued that Clancy deserves "the same mercy she showed her children: none.”

Nancy Mace,Lindsay Clancy
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Clancy's case ended in a mistrial after one juror refused to find her not guilty.

During the jury's deliberation process in early September, Mace made explosive claims regarding the public support Clancy was receiving from protesters outside the court.

Mace claimed that the crowd's sympathy was deeply misguided and asserted a double standard based on race, stating that if Clancy were Black, the crowd protesting outside the court would have abandoned her.

After the mistrial, Mace repeatedly targeted Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, for his conduct and legal maneuvers, calling the deadlocked trial a “kangaroo court” and arguing that only that single juror showed the moral courage to hold Clancy accountable.

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