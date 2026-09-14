Donald Trump Says Lindsay Clancy Case Is a 'State Situation,' Signals No Federal Intervention After Pardon Plea

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump addressed the case involving Lindsay Clancy after her attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked him to consider a pardon. Per Fox News Digital, on Sunday, September 13, Trump described the situation as "very sad," making clear that it's a "state situation" and not a federal matter, and that he would not consider intervening in it. "There’s no winner there. There’s no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead," the U.S. President said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Donald Trump addressed the Lindsay Clancy case after her attorney requested a pardon.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @CBSBOSTON/YOUTUBE Donald Trump praised Kevin Reddington's legal work as he represented in Lindsay Clancy's case.

Trump also shared his view of Reddington's legal work. "He’s a good attorney. I’ve heard from other people he’s a very good attorney," Trump said. The president then pointed back to the legal process. "I hope they can work it out. That’s something they have to work out … There is no win there," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Previously Addressed Lindsay Clancy's Potential Punishment

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA; @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Donald Trump previously said Lindsay Clancy would face consequences for the deaths of her three children.

Per Fox News Digital, Trump previously spoke about what could happen to Clancy and that she would have to "pay the price." "I assume there's going to be another trial. It's a terrible situation. Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can't be worse. But you'll find out what the price to pay is. There'll be a price. It's going to be [a] mental institution or jail or something," he said. Clancy, who is a 36-year-old former nurse, faces three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan. After the deaths, Clancy attempted to take her own life and was left paralyzed from her injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK Lindsay Clancy faced charges in the deaths of her three children.

Clancy's defense attorneys have pointed to postpartum psychosis as part of their argument. The severe but rare psychiatric condition can cause a sudden loss of contact with reality after childbirth. Reddington also discussed the treatment Clancy received before the alleged psychotic break. According to ABC News, he said she sought help from a psychiatrist he described as inexperienced. The psychiatrist reportedly prescribed Clancy medication for postpartum depression in the months before the deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Clancy's Trial Ended In A Mistrial

Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Lindsay Clancy's case went on a mistrial after Judge William Sullivan declared jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.