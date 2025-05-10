Lindsay Hubbard Reveals If She'll Be Returning to 'Summer House' After Welcoming Daughter Gemma

“I am a Hamptons girly, so I’ve been going out to the Hamptons since I interned in the city, and I worked in the Hamptons to make money,” Hubbard shared in a new interview. “I would always come back to Summer House no matter what.

Although Bravo has yet to confirm a tenth season of the show, Hubbard confessed if it happens, things will look “a little different" this time around.

“I’m a mom now and I can’t live in a party house with my 6-month-old daughter,” she added. “I would definitely come back to the show.”

She also opened up about the possibility of her boyfriend, Turner Kufe, whom she has a very private relationship with, also appearing on screen.