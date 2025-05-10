Lindsay Hubbard Reveals If She'll Be Returning to 'Summer House' After Welcoming Daughter Gemma
Will Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard, who recently welcomed a baby, return to the reality TV hit show?
“I am a Hamptons girly, so I’ve been going out to the Hamptons since I interned in the city, and I worked in the Hamptons to make money,” Hubbard shared in a new interview. “I would always come back to Summer House no matter what.
Although Bravo has yet to confirm a tenth season of the show, Hubbard confessed if it happens, things will look “a little different" this time around.
“I’m a mom now and I can’t live in a party house with my 6-month-old daughter,” she added. “I would definitely come back to the show.”
She also opened up about the possibility of her boyfriend, Turner Kufe, whom she has a very private relationship with, also appearing on screen.
“It’s tough when, you know, you’re dealing with a job in finance,” she dished. “Kyle [Cooke] and I talk about this all the time, you know, even with our friends, our guy friends, girlfriends who are in finance, they’ve never been able to film with us throughout the years. It’s a very strict industry when it comes to publicity, you know.”
As she’s a public figure who has “been on TV for almost a decade,” Hubbard noted it’s been “challenging” navigating a private relationship.
Regardless of the private nature of their relationship, Hubbard previously gushed over Kufe while chatting with OK!, stating, “He's the most incredible dad. He's exceeded every expectation I've ever had — even my girlfriends who are married are like, 'He does more than most husbands do.' He's so active and so involved. He's in the thick of it with me. I never feel unsupported by him.”
The reality starlet added her man is “so incredible and cute.” “Gemma will see him and know it's play time and she'll see me and get chatty,” she elaborated. “She just wants to chat with me, even though she can't formulate words yet. She just makes all these baby noises."
The blonde babe also praised her baby girl, calling her “the best.”
“Gemma is the happiest, sweetest baby," she shared. "She's so easy. She's a baby, so we have to watch her at all times, but it's been such a fun journey. She's been hitting milestones. She just started laughing in the last week. In the first year, you watch babies develop into these tiny little human beings and then they have a personality. They start smiling and rolling over and then laughing and crawling, walking, talking. It's a really fun new adventure with her."
Life & Style initially spoke to Lindsay about her returning to Summer House.