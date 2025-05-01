Lindsay Hubbard Gushes Over 'Incredible' Baby Daddy Turner Kufe for Taking Care of Daughter Gemma: 'He's So Involved'

"He's the most incredible dad. He's exceeded every expectation I've ever had — even my girlfriends who are married are like, 'He does more than most husbands do.' He's so active and so involved. He's in the thick of it with me. I never feel unsupported by him," the reality starlet, 38, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Air Wick and her favorite product, Air Wick’s Lavender & Chamomile Scented Oil . "He's been so incredible and cute. Gemma will see him and know it's play time and she'll see me and get chatty. She just wants to chat with me, even though she can't formulate words yet. She just makes all these baby noises."

"She's the best. Gemma is the happiest, sweetest baby," the Bravo celebrity spills of her little girl. "She's so easy. She's a baby, so we have to watch her at all times, but it's been such a fun journey. She's been hitting milestones. She just started laughing in the last week. In the first year, you watch babies develop into these tiny little human beings and then they have a personality. They start smiling and rolling over and then laughing and crawling, walking, talking. It's a really fun new adventure with her."

The blonde babe says it's "been a wild ride" in the past few months. "In the beginning you're adjusting to so much newness and you're learning so much and you're just trying to focus on keeping this tiny human alive and learning different tips and tricks along the way. You're desperate for sleep and postpartum is a real thing," she admits. "Also, for me, I was b------feeding and pumping and feeding, and it's a whirlwind in the first few months. After month three, I started coming out of this fog and feeling like myself again. It's been so much fun. I just want to take Gemma everywhere!"