Lindsay Hubbard Gushes Over 'Incredible' Baby Daddy Turner Kufe for Taking Care of Daughter Gemma: 'He's So Involved'
Lindsay Hubbard's life looked completely different just a few years ago — but she wouldn't have it any other way!
The star welcomed her daughter, Gemma, whom she shares with boyfriend Turner Kufe, in December 2024 after splitting from Summer House costar Carl Radke in 2023. Now, she couldn't be happier.
"He's the most incredible dad. He's exceeded every expectation I've ever had — even my girlfriends who are married are like, 'He does more than most husbands do.' He's so active and so involved. He's in the thick of it with me. I never feel unsupported by him," the reality starlet, 38, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Air Wick and her favorite product, Air Wick’s Lavender & Chamomile Scented Oil. "He's been so incredible and cute. Gemma will see him and know it's play time and she'll see me and get chatty. She just wants to chat with me, even though she can't formulate words yet. She just makes all these baby noises."
"She's the best. Gemma is the happiest, sweetest baby," the Bravo celebrity spills of her little girl. "She's so easy. She's a baby, so we have to watch her at all times, but it's been such a fun journey. She's been hitting milestones. She just started laughing in the last week. In the first year, you watch babies develop into these tiny little human beings and then they have a personality. They start smiling and rolling over and then laughing and crawling, walking, talking. It's a really fun new adventure with her."
The blonde babe says it's "been a wild ride" in the past few months. "In the beginning you're adjusting to so much newness and you're learning so much and you're just trying to focus on keeping this tiny human alive and learning different tips and tricks along the way. You're desperate for sleep and postpartum is a real thing," she admits. "Also, for me, I was b------feeding and pumping and feeding, and it's a whirlwind in the first few months. After month three, I started coming out of this fog and feeling like myself again. It's been so much fun. I just want to take Gemma everywhere!"
For years, Hubbard has been vocal about wanting to be a mom, and now that the moment has finally happened, she says it's everything and more. "Your heart just expands, and I will do anything and everything for my daughter. I just want to make sure she's happy all the time. It's really sweet. I feel like she has a really sweet relationship with both me and Turner. It's fun," she says. "The universe works in mysterious ways, but it's always right. You always have to follow what the universe wants."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The next season of Summer House has yet to film, but Hubbard is "excited" for "what the future holds for me with Bravo, but I'm also excited for Gemma's first summer," she gushes. "She's going to be six to nine months during the summertime, and I'm so excited to spend the summer with her. We can go to the beach and the pool."
In the meantime, since Hubbard is always hosting her pals for events, it made perfect sense for her to partner with Air Wick to help hosts create a vibrant, guest-ready home.
"I think that fragrance is the magic touch to creating a welcoming environment," she says of the brand. "I wanted to partner with Air Wick to help people be guest ready every day — no matter the occasion, whether you're having an impromptu gathering or a special occasion. It all starts with fragrance. You don't really notice when it doesn't smell like anything, but you do notice when you walk into somebody's house and it smells really good. I feel like everyone who comes to my home, they're like, 'Wow, it smells good.' I really attribute that to Air Wick. My favorite fragrance is the Lavender & Chamomile Scented Oil. It gives this nice, feminine feel. I also created these vision boards to help people with into their own personal hosting style and create an environment to be able to host guests whenever they're throwing anything this spring."
"You can place them anywhere and you can have a different fragrance in each room! I love that fresh linen scent because I love clean, crisp neutrals. My bedroom is filled with the Lavender & Chamomile Scented Oil, and the other night I switched out my living room for the Deep Blue Sea and Beach Wood. It's fun to play around with and pair a different fragrance in each room," she adds.