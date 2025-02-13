or
Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Confirms She and Baby Daddy Turner Kufe Are Still Together and 'Figuring Out' Their 'Future'

Lindsay Hubbard welcomed her daughter, Gemma, with Turner Kufe in December 2024.

By:

Feb. 13 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Feb. 13 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Lindsay Hubbard is still a taken woman!

On the Wednesday, February 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Summer House star, 38, clarified her relationship status with baby daddy Turner Kufe.

“He’s backstage,” she told host Andy Cohen while addressing “rumors that [she] and Turner had broken up.”

“He’s here, I’m here to report,” the 56-year-old Bravo producer added, noting the businessman is “very lovely.”

Cohen asked what Hubbard envisioned for her and Kufe’s “future” after they welcomed their daughter, Gemma, in December 2024.

Hubbard admitted they are still “trying to figure that out.”

“I don’t know… We got pregnant very quickly upon dating, and it’s very challenging even on the strongest relationships. But, you know, we’re doing it,” she explained.

Speculation the pair may have called it quits came last week when gossip blog DeuxMoi claimed they ended their romance. The rumor followed an interview where Hubbard confirmed she and Kufe live separately despite sharing their child to “take the pressure off” of their relationship.

Hubbard also assured that if anything happened between her and Kufe, she is “an independent woman and a strong girl” who will “figure it out.”

The pair began dating in January 2024, and Hubbard announced her pregnancy just six months later. At the start of their relationship, Kufe’s identity was kept private, and the biotech exec still stays away from the spotlight.

The reality TV star’s boo was notably absent from the Season 9 Summer House premiere party in NYC on Wednesday, February 12, where the blonde beauty was spotted enjoying her night in a tight black dress.

“I don’t know what my future holds. And I’m still getting used to being a mom,” Hubbard said on the WWHL episode, adding she and Gemma are “hitting all the milestones” and were both doing “good.”

On December 8, 2024, Hubbard announced Gemma’s birth via Instagram.

“She’s here!! 🎀 Gemma Britt Kufe 🤍,” she penned alongside a photo of herself and Kufe holding the newborn’s little hands.

Hubbard’s Summer House costars expressed their excitement in the comments section.

“When can we come over?!???!!!” Amanda Batula, who is married to costar Kyle Cooke, wrote. “I love you so much, Gemma. 😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

“I’m so obsessed with herrrrrrrrrr,” Paige DeSorbo added.

“Gemma has middle seat in the bed 🛌❤️,” Ciara Miller joked.

