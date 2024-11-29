or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Lindsay Lohan
OK LogoPHOTOS

Lindsay Lohan's Transformation: From Child Prodigy to Acclaimed Hollywood Beauty

lindsay lohans dramatic transformation photos
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan looks like she is aging backwards!

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan donned a sophisticated, flowy dress at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGAMEGA

The Parent Trap actress was spotted at a club in Miami, Fla., ahead of her hosting gig for the New Year. She chose a sparkly dress that complemented her Chanel accessories.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Rocking it! Lohan channeled her inner rockstar with an all-black outfit during an outing in Beverly Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

After having lunch in Beverly Hills, Lohan was pictured in her black minidress, boots and massive sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The A Prairie Home Companion actress showed her skin in a revealing white sun dress while shopping in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lohan opted for a casual look when she had lunch with her assistant in California.

Article continues below advertisement

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Before her appearance in a Los Angeles court, Lohan was pictured perfectly sporting her white outfit that paired well with her blonde hair.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

At the 2012 White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) Annual Dinner, the Our Little Secret actress stole the show in her sleek black halter dress featuring an A-line skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Lindsay Lohan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Lohan kept herself warm in her black fur coat and matching jeans, knee-high boots and purse bag during an outing with her friends.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The mom-of-one looked pretty in black as she enjoyed dinner in Mayfair with a mystery man at the time.

The Mean Girls actress has been married to Bader Shammas since 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lohan suited up in her white maxi coat and black dress at the Elle Style Awards 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGAMEGAMEGA

Lohan appeared in her sparkly red dress at the presentation of Jorge Vázquez Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

At the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress glittered in her strapless ruffled dress.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lohan chose an edgy look at Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lohan looked glamourous in her black outfit at The Drew Barrymore Show taping in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Decades after she debuted in Hollywood, Lohan looks better than ever!

She looked amazing in one photo taken at Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Show.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Very demure! Lohan rocked her lace gown while attending Kering Foundation's 3rd Annual Caring for Women dinner in New York.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.