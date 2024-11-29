Lindsay Lohan's Transformation: From Child Prodigy to Acclaimed Hollywood Beauty
2005
Lindsay Lohan donned a sophisticated, flowy dress at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.
2006
The Parent Trap actress was spotted at a club in Miami, Fla., ahead of her hosting gig for the New Year. She chose a sparkly dress that complemented her Chanel accessories.
2007
Rocking it! Lohan channeled her inner rockstar with an all-black outfit during an outing in Beverly Hills.
2008
After having lunch in Beverly Hills, Lohan was pictured in her black minidress, boots and massive sunglasses.
2009
The A Prairie Home Companion actress showed her skin in a revealing white sun dress while shopping in Hollywood.
2010
Lohan opted for a casual look when she had lunch with her assistant in California.
2011
Before her appearance in a Los Angeles court, Lohan was pictured perfectly sporting her white outfit that paired well with her blonde hair.
2012
At the 2012 White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) Annual Dinner, the Our Little Secret actress stole the show in her sleek black halter dress featuring an A-line skirt.
2013
Lohan kept herself warm in her black fur coat and matching jeans, knee-high boots and purse bag during an outing with her friends.
2014
The mom-of-one looked pretty in black as she enjoyed dinner in Mayfair with a mystery man at the time.
The Mean Girls actress has been married to Bader Shammas since 2022.
2015
Lohan suited up in her white maxi coat and black dress at the Elle Style Awards 2015.
2017
Lohan appeared in her sparkly red dress at the presentation of Jorge Vázquez Spring/Summer 2018 collection.
2018
At the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress glittered in her strapless ruffled dress.
2019
Lohan chose an edgy look at Paris Fashion Week.
2022
Lohan looked glamourous in her black outfit at The Drew Barrymore Show taping in New York.
2023
Decades after she debuted in Hollywood, Lohan looks better than ever!
She looked amazing in one photo taken at Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Show.
2024
Very demure! Lohan rocked her lace gown while attending Kering Foundation's 3rd Annual Caring for Women dinner in New York.