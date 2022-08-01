Inside Lindsay Lohan & New Husband Bader Shammas' Romantic Vacation
A romantic getaway!
Just weeks after Lindsay Lohan announced she and fiancé Bader Shammas quietly said “I do” in early July, the pair were spotted together for the first time, catching a flight at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport on Friday, July 29.
The couple kept their air travel looks casual. While Shammas sported a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a blue baseball cap and matching black shoes, Lohan opted for a lighter color palette, rocking a pair of light-wash jeans with a white button-up blouse layered atop a black shirt. The actress completed the look with gray and white sneakers, a shiny silver Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and a pair of dark sunglasses.
It was just a few weeks ago that Lohan teased the pair's marriage on Instagram, posting a sweet selfie depicting the couple — and what appears to be the actress’ massive engagement ring — alongside a caption dubbing Shammas as her “husband.”
WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING! LINDSAY LOHAN ANNOUNCES SHE IS MARRIED TO BADER SHAMMAS
“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” Lohan wrote on July 1, just one day before her 36th birthday. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything,” she continued, adding that “every woman should feel like this everyday.”
Lohan and Shammas first got engaged in November 2021, a relationship milestone Lohan also shared with her more than 11 million Instagram followers.
LINDSAY LOHAN SHARES YEAR END RECAP FEATURING MULTIPLE PHOTOS OF FIANCÉ BADER SHAMMAS
“My love. My life. My family. My future,” the Mean Girls alum wrote alongside a photo depicting her and Shammas looking loved-up as she showed off her square-cut ring.
A few months later in February 2022, Lohan spoke with Extra correspondent and former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, about her upcoming nuptials, explaining her “low-key” approach to wedding planning.
“Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay,” she shared. “So I'll be more like that.”
At the time, Lohan revealed she was “looking at destinations” and had “started talking” to a friend “about the dress,” with the star insisting she wanted to “do things right” and “pace everything.”
“It's an exciting time,” she said. “I'm very girly.”
Page Six was the first to report Lohan and Shammas’ recent airport sighting.