Lindsay Lohan Says She Must Answer 'Row Of Test Questions' Before E-Mailing 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan got candid about her hilarious relationship with Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis last month, revealing the Halloween icon always poses a series of trivia questions about their time filming the 2003 Disney comedy before allowing them to email.
“Every time—I don’t know why it is — but every time I email her … she does like, this row of test questions I have to answer from something that had happened in the past from a movie set, from Freaky Friday,” the Falling For Christmas star recalled of Curtis’ email protocols with a laugh, describing the ritual as “so much fun.
“I have to get the questions right or … she’s like, ‘Nope, not you, bye,” the star continued, adding that she’s “gone at great lengths to get her on the phone.”
“I’ve even sent her videos — I’m like, 'Hey it’s me' — to her Instagram account,” Lohan quipped.
This revelation comes after both Lohan, 36, and Curtis, 64, respectively hinted that they’ve seemingly pondered filming a Freaky Friday follow-up.
"I love Jamie. I would definitely love to work together again, and we have spoken so we will see," the Georgia Rule alum revealed during a sit-down early last month.
"I think when you work with such incredible people, you always want to have a chance to work with them again, especially when so much time has passed,” Lohan continued, specifically referencing a potential sequel. “And to share those experiences and bring something great back to life for a new audience to see and a different generation, I think it's just the best."
Yet Lohan isn’t alone: Back in October, Curtis shared that she, too, has thought about where her Freaky Friday character, therapist Tess Coleman, would be in a potential continuation — though "only recently!”
"Well, she's gotta be a grandma," the Halloween Ends star speculated. "I mean, I gotta be a grandma. And just watching Lindsay try to be a grandma makes me laugh, and then me being a grandma trying to take care of toddlers makes me laugh, so, I'm assuming it'll be something, or it won't be anything, we don't even know yet."
