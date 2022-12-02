Lindsay Lohan Says She Must Answer 'Row Of Test Questions' Before E-Mailing 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan got candid about her hilarious relationship with Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis last month, revealing the Halloween icon always poses a series of trivia questions about their time filming the 2003 Disney comedy before allowing them to email.

“Every time—I don’t know why it is — but every time I email her … she does like, this row of test questions I have to answer from something that had happened in the past from a movie set, from Freaky Friday,” the Falling For Christmas star recalled of Curtis’ email protocols with a laugh, describing the ritual as “so much fun.